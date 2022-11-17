Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Cheerleaders' Cheer for the Troops powered by Ford during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation will host a 50/50 raffle during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with Denver Broncos Cheerleaders' Cheer for the Troops, powered by Ford, campaign as the raffle's beneficiary.

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation and Cheer for the Troops powered by Ford,  to support the service men and women of Colorado.

In the last home game against the Jets, the total jackpot was $50,364.

Cheer for the Troops was founded by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders in 2007 and is a volunteer community-based initiative dedicated to supplying resources and basic needs to Colorado soldiers. Last year, Broncos Country donated over 6,000 pounds of hygiene, food, and entertainment items that were distributed to troops throughout the holiday season.

Those in Colorado who are 18 years or older can purchase raffle tickets online at BroncosRaffle.com as early as 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Fans do not need to be present at the game to play or win.

Fans attending the game can purchase raffle tickets in-person beginning three hours prior to kick off in the parking lots during pregame and from kiosks or mobile sellers on Levels 1, 3 and 5 until the end of the third quarter.

The 50/50 Raffle is card-only, as Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless stadium.

Uniformed ticket sellers will be wearing neon green aprons.

Sales conclude at the end of the third quarter. The winning number will be available online at dbron.co/raffleresults or via phone (720-258-3901) and will be announced in-stadium during the fourth quarter. If in-person, the winning ticket-holder can claim his or her prize at the Guest Relations Booth. The winner will have 30 days to claim the prize.

Official rules and regulations can be found here.

