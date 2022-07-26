Broncos single-game tickets to go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A limited inventory of Denver Broncos single-game tickets for the 2022 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. MDT.

Ticket availability will vary, as the Broncos have sold out 393 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970, but a limited number of tickets will be available for all games.

The Broncos offer a variety of price levels for their fans. Included in the inventory available for the public are full-price tickets, half-price tickets, ADA tickets and United Club seat tickets.

All full and half-price tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

As a reminder, all Broncos tickets for the 2022 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing. A rotating barcode will be active and required on all mobile devices to gain access at stadium gates as an additional security measure to safeguard tickets. To maintain the integrity of game tickets, this rotating barcode will change every 15 seconds, which will prevent screenshots from gaining entry.

Fans will be encouraged to use the Broncos 365 mobile app for entry.

Full-Price Tickets:

A limited number of full price tickets will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. MDT. Please note that there will be a limit of four tickets per household per game.

Half-Price Tickets:

Half-price tickets will also be on sale Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. MDT.

A total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available for purchase in compliance with the legislation and operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos and the MFSD have implemented the following procedures for the purchase of half-price tickets:

There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.

All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations or refunds.

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game and buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.

Half Price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.

Single game half-priced tickets for the 2022 season will start at $15.00.

ADA Seating:

A limited amount of ADA seating for ADA qualified patrons will go on sale concurrently on Tuesday, Aug. 2, via Ticketmaster. For additional information, please refer to the ADA section of the Denver Broncos website: https://www.denverbroncos.com/stadium/adainformation or call 720-258-3337.

United Club Seating:

There also will be a very limited amount of United Club seats designated for single-game sales. United Club Seat locations will be available on the East and West United Club Levels for single-game purchase. This inventory will be available beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. MDT via Ticketmaster.

Mobile Ticketing:

All Broncos tickets for the 2022 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing. Ticket holders will access their tickets by downloading the free Broncos 365 App or through their Ticketmaster Account Manager on their mobile device. Printed at home PDF tickets are not valid for entry.

Broncos fans receive multiple benefits associated with mobile tickets, including:

Quick and easy entrance to the stadium using a smart phone

Improved control and convenience by having the ability to manage, transfer or sell tickets at any time

Reduced risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit or forgotten tickets