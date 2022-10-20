Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Sunday's game against the New York Jets

Oct 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM
210930_raffle

DENVER — The Denver Broncos Foundation, formally Denver Broncos Charities, will host a 50/50 raffle at Sunday's game against the New York Jets with the American Cancer Society (ACS) as the raffle's beneficiary.

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation and ACS for to support cancer screenings and prevention in Colorado.

In the last home game against the Colts, the total jackpot was $45,462.

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Those in Colorado who are 18 years or older can purchase raffle tickets online at BroncosRaffle.com as early as 9 a.m. on Wednesdays prior to home games. Fans do not need to be present at the game to play or win.

Fans attending the game can purchase raffle tickets in-person beginning three hours prior to kick off in the parking lots during pregame and from kiosks or mobile sellers on Levels 1, 3 and 5 until the end of the third quarter.

The 50/50 Raffle is card-only, as Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless stadium.

Uniformed ticket sellers will be wearing neon green aprons.

Sales conclude at the end of the third quarter. The winning number will be available online at dbron.co/raffleresults or via phone (720-258-3901) and will be announced in-stadium during the fourth quarter. If in-person, the winning ticket-holder can claim his or her prize at the Guest Relations Booth. The winner will have 30 days to claim the prize.

Official rules and regulations can be found here.

