John Elway selected as PFWA's Jack Horrigan Award winner

"Since John Elway returned to the Broncos in 2011, he had been in the uncommon position as a Hall of Fame player who was now a team's chief football decision-maker," said PFWA President Jeff Legwold, who covers the Broncos for ESPN.com. "And after the 2015 season, he is the only person to have started at quarterback for a Super Bowl winner and then returned as a team's top football executive to win another. Elway was cited by the PFWA membership for his willingness to offer perspective on what's happening in the league as well as candid, honest assessments of events surrounding the Broncos in both good and difficult times."