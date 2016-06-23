Denver Broncos | News

John Elway selected as PFWA's Jack Horrigan Award winner

Jun 23, 2016 at 04:17 AM

The Professional Football Writers of America have selected Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway as the 2016 Jack Horrigan Award winner.

The organization lauded not just Elway's success in building the Super Bowl 50 champions, but also his candor with the media, saying in a press release, "[Elway] has a refreshingly candid and open media policy."

160623_elwayPFWA.jpg

"Since John Elway returned to the Broncos in 2011, he had been in the uncommon position as a Hall of Fame player who was now a team's chief football decision-maker," said PFWA President Jeff Legwold, who covers the Broncos for ESPN.com. "And after the 2015 season, he is the only person to have started at quarterback for a Super Bowl winner and then returned as a team's top football executive to win another. Elway was cited by the PFWA membership for his willingness to offer perspective on what's happening in the league as well as candid, honest assessments of events surrounding the Broncos in both good and difficult times."

The PFWA gives the Horrigan Award to league or club officials for their qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. Jack Horrigan was a sportswriter for United Press International and the Buffalo Evening News before becoming the public relations director for the American Football League and later, the Buffalo Bills.

Elway is the third member of the Broncos organization to receive the honor from the PFWA, joining Floyd Little (1976) and Bob Peck (1978). He is also the 43rd person to win the award in its history.

Related Content

news

Broncos to launch Ultimate Ticket to Empower Field at Mile High contest

The contest will allow the winner and a guest to attend all Broncos home games, concerts and events held at Empower Field at Mile High throughout the calendar year.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Boulder County Wildfire Fund on Saturday against Chiefs

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Alzheimer's Association on Sunday against Bengals

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Alzheimer's Association.

news

Broncos eager for greater reach to connect with fans in Mexico after IHMA decision

"It was really an exciting opportunity for us as an organization to really be able to expand our reach and the work we're doing and put ourselves even more into the process," Brittany Bowlen said.

news

Broncos awarded international home market area in Mexico from NFL

In earning the IHMA bid, the Broncos will have access to marketing, fan engagement and commercialization within Mexico as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort build their global brand while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

news

Broncos to offer commemorative NFT for Sunday's game against Bengals

Broncos Season Ticket members and fans who purchased tickets via the NFL Ticketing Network and attend will be eligible to receive a virtual commemorative ticket after the game.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit National Center for the Disabled on Sunday against Lions

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the National Center for the Disabled.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies on Sunday against Chargers

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting Food Bank of the Rockies.

news

Broncos launch second annual Broncos Business Boost program to support local Colorado businesses

The program, which is proudly supported by U.S. Bank, Coca-Cola, Verizon, United Airlines, FedEx, Xcel Energy and Marketing 360, will run until Dec. 19, 2021.

news

Broncos strongly encourage fans to wear masks throughout all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High

The recommendation comes as a response to increased COVID-19 cases in the state and the rising capacity of COVID-19 patients within local health-care systems.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Cheerleaders' Cheer for the Troops, powered by Ford, on Sunday against Eagles

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting Cheer for the Troops.

news

Broncos, RCX Sports to host NFL FLAG Regional Tournament on Saturday

This marks the first time Colorado has served as a host site for a regional tournament.

Advertising