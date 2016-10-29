Denver Broncos Cheerleaders kick off annual Cheer for the Troops campaign

PARKER, Colo. —**For Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, the month of November is dedicated to showing military appreciation as part of the league's Salute to Service month. Since 2007, the team has participated in Cheer for the Troops, an initiative aimed at collecting supplies to ship to deployed military.

Saturday afternoon, a few Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot hung out at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Parker to kick off the program by signing autographs, taking photos and collecting donations.

"I still get butterflies each time I see a young girl or someone that's so appreciative of what we do for the community," rookie cheerleader Hayley said. "I don't think that feeling will ever go away. It's so great to come out into the community and have Freddy's be so supportive of us in helping with our Cheer for the Troops program." It's the team's third year partnering with Freddy's to collect items to ship in the different care packages. For the popular fast-food chain, the partnership could not be a more perfect fit.

"Freddy's is so military and children-oriented," said Amy Bevans, a Freddy's representative. "When we heard about Cheer for the Troops, it was right up our alley. Freddy Simon is 91 years old, and he served in World War II. So, it's very important to his family, who are the owners of this company, to support anything military-related."