Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos alumni and cheerleaders to host Broncos experience at JAS

Sep 01, 2016 at 06:23 AM
160901_cheerJAS.jpg

DENVER —The Denver Broncos will host the "Broncos Experience at JAS" at the JAS Labor Day Experience in Aspen, Colo., this weekend, featuring two days of Broncos-themed events.

On Saturday from 4-5 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to interact with alumni during a "chalk talk" address while enjoying complimentary snacks and cocktails.

Additionally, guests will also have the opportunity to pose for pictures with all three Broncos Super Bowl trophies and Broncos Cheerleaders. Broncos alumni scheduled to appear at the Broncos Experience at JAS include Jake Plummer, Brandon Stokley, Mark Jackson and Karl Mecklenburg.*

Tickets to the event are $100 each and there is limited availability. The experience will take place at the event site in between Black Pistol Fire and Thievery Corporation performances. Broncos Experience tickets can be added to any JAS ticket purchase or 3-day pass purchase at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org or by calling 866-527-8499.

On Sunday from 2-5 p.m., all attendees of JAS Labor Day Experience who have tickets to that day's performances will be provided the opportunity to pose for pictures with the Super Bowl 50 trophy at the back of the main event field. All attendees will have the opportunity to win two VIP tickets and pregame field passes to a future Broncos game by sharing their photos from the event on social media (Twitter and Instagram), using the hashtag #BRONCOSJASASPEN. The deadline to submit a photo is Sept. 15.

The 26th annual JAS Labor Day Experience will take place from September 2-4 and will feature exciting musical performances by Stevie Wonder, The Killers, Duran Duran, Train, Thievery Corporation, Andy Grammer, Corinne Bailey Rae, Black Pistol Fire and more.

Founded in 1991, Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The mission of JAS is to present and preserve jazz and related forms of music through world-class events, performances, and education programs.

Tickets are still available for the JAS Labor Day Experience on the 2nd and 3rd and can be purchased by visiting www.jazzaspensnowmass.org or calling 866-JAS-TIXX (527-8499). Tickets are also available at the Belly Up Box Office in Aspen.

*Scheduled to appear; subject to change

Related Content

news

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Foundation during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Cheerleaders' Cheer for the Troops powered by Ford during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, while the other fifty percent will benefit Cheer for the Troops.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Sunday's game against the New York Jets

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, while the other fifty percent will benefit ACS.

news

Denver Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Thursday's game against Indianapolis

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, the other fifty percent will benefit ACS.

news

Broncos to launch Ultimate Ticket to Empower Field at Mile High contest

The contest will allow the winner and a guest to attend all Broncos home games, concerts and events held at Empower Field at Mile High throughout the calendar year.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Boulder County Wildfire Fund on Saturday against Chiefs

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Alzheimer's Association on Sunday against Bengals

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Alzheimer's Association.

news

Broncos eager for greater reach to connect with fans in Mexico after IHMA decision

"It was really an exciting opportunity for us as an organization to really be able to expand our reach and the work we're doing and put ourselves even more into the process," Brittany Bowlen said.

news

Broncos awarded international home market area in Mexico from NFL

In earning the IHMA bid, the Broncos will have access to marketing, fan engagement and commercialization within Mexico as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort build their global brand while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

news

Broncos to offer commemorative NFT for Sunday's game against Bengals

Broncos Season Ticket members and fans who purchased tickets via the NFL Ticketing Network and attend will be eligible to receive a virtual commemorative ticket after the game.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit National Center for the Disabled on Sunday against Lions

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the National Center for the Disabled.

news

Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies on Sunday against Chargers

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting Food Bank of the Rockies.

Advertising