Broncos to host Halloween extravaganza





DENVER - Many elements of the game day experience at Sports Authority Field at Mile High will include Halloween themed elements including halftime-entertainment and scoreboard audio/visual features.

Additional Halloween themed elements will include dry ice in the fountain on the south of the stadium, a pumpkin carver in the Noble Energy Sports Legends Mall and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders dressed in Halloween costumes.

The Broncos will host a costume contest and encourage all fans to dress up in costumes. Post your photos using the hashtag #BroncosHalloween for a chance to win Broncos prizes! Costume contest winners will be selected and direct messaged to redeem prizes.

All fans attending the Broncos game should be aware of stadium policies regarding costumes. Permitted:

Costumes and masks that are in good taste and do not have dangerous or prohibited items affixed to them (e.g. metal spikes). Fans will be required to remove masks while they are at the security screening checkpoint. Props or accessories will be handled on a case by case basis.