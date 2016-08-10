Denver Broncos | News

Broncos to hold second annual Health & Wellness Expo

Aug 10, 2016 at 01:29 AM
160810_health.jpg

DENVER— The Denver Broncos, along with partners Children's Hospital Colorado, UCHealth, 24 Hour Fitness, King Soopers and 9News, will present the second annual Broncos Health & Wellness Expo at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. MDT.

The family-friendly event, which is free to all attendees, will coincide with the fourth annual Broncos 7K and feature health tests and screenings. There will also be several vendors on site representing the health and wellness industry. The expo is part of the Broncos Health & Wellness initiative, a year-round program that aims to educate Broncos fans on the importance of physical fitness and nutrition.

"We are thrilled with the initiative Broncos Country has taken to be the healthiest, fittest fan base in the NFL," Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dennis Moore said. "Expanding the Broncos Health & Wellness Expo into its second year is a great opportunity for us to share nutrition and fitness tips to help contribute to the healthy lifestyles of our fans."

The event will include appearances by Broncos players, cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot. There will also be contests, giveaways, autograph opportunities, sports activities, cooking demonstrations, healthy food sampling and more.

For additional information on the Broncos Health & Wellness Expo, please visit:

http://www.denverbroncos.com/healthandwellness.

