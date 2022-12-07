Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams' practice squad

Dec 07, 2022 at 12:57 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221207_garcia

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia off the Rams' practice squad to their active roster.

Garcia signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. After being waived on Aug. 30, the Rams signed him to the practice squad on Aug. 31.

In five seasons at Rice University, Garcia appeared in 51 games and recorded 190 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. For his accomplishments, Garcia earned 2021 first-team All-Conference USA honors.

The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.

Related Content

news

Broncos waive S Anthony Harris, T Quinn Bailey from active roster

The Broncos also made a few practice-squad transactions.

news

Broncos activate RB Mike Boone from IR, place WR KJ Hamler on IR

Denver also promoted WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster and elevated CB Faion Hicks and LB Harvey Langi for Denver's Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

Denver also signed a pair of players to its practice squad.

news

Broncos promote RB Devine Ozigbo to active roster, elevate WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks for matchup vs. Panthers

news

Broncos sign LB Dakota Allen off Browns' practice squad, place RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

news

Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon III

The veteran running back recorded his fifth fumble of the season on Sunday.

news

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to active roster before Week 11 game vs. Raiders

Denver also activated placed ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos designate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for return from injured reserve

The team also announced that long snapper Mitchell Fraboni has been placed on IR.

news

Broncos promote Jonathan Harris to active roster, activate Tom Compton from PUP

news

Broncos elevate T Quinn Bailey, DE Jonathan Harris to active roster for matchup with Titans

news

Broncos place C Lloyd Cushenberry III on IR, promote S Anthony Harris to active roster

Cushenberry is eligible to return against the Chiefs in Week 14

Advertising