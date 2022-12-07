Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams' practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia off the Rams' practice squad to their active roster.
Garcia signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. After being waived on Aug. 30, the Rams signed him to the practice squad on Aug. 31.
In five seasons at Rice University, Garcia appeared in 51 games and recorded 190 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. For his accomplishments, Garcia earned 2021 first-team All-Conference USA honors.
The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.