Broncos players give back to Hispanic community at Broncos en Espanol

"They've got the music going and a bunch of awesome fans out here, so it's good to get a couple autographs for them and a couple pictures with them and just make the community happy."

The celebration and appreciation of Hispanic culture in the concourse of the stadium was a welcome feeling for many, including Nelson.

"I'm very familiar with the Hispanic community," Nelson said. "I went to a high school that was predominantly Hispanic, and [they] are still my friends to this day. It feels like I'm almost right at home."

For Garcia, who is a fluent Spanish speaker, the event offered the chance to "represent the Latinos in the league and the Latinos everywhere else."

The pride for his culture shined through as he met with fan after fan. In between signing autographs for the hundreds of people waiting in line to meet him and Paradis, Garcia took a moment to share a message to those in attendance.