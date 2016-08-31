Broncos Health & Wellness Expo on Sunday, Sept. 4, to feature free, family-friendly activities

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and partners Children's Hospital Colorado, UCHealth, 24 Hour Fitness, King Soopers and 9NEWS are hosting the second annual Broncos Health & Wellness Expo on the concourse level at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Broncos Health & Wellness Expo on Sunday will feature sponsors and exhibitors with products, services and activities promoting safe and healthy lifestyles. Key content elements of the expo will include:

9Health Fair health tests and screenings

Medical information

Family-friendly sports activities

Multiple presentation stages

Autograph sessions along with meet and greets

Appearance by 9News talent

Contests and giveaways

The event is part of the Broncos Health & Wellness initiative, a year-round program that aims to educate Broncos fans on the importance of physical fitness and nutrition.

For additional information on the Broncos Health & Wellness Expo, please visit: http://www.denverbroncos.com/healthandwellness.

The team also has announced that the fourth annual Broncos 7K—the largest race of its kind in the country—on Sunday is officially sold out.

Both the Broncos 7K and the accompanying Kids Fun Run registrations are at capacity, and unfortunately, on-site sign-ups are not able to be accepted. The run begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m. MDT. Proceeds from the run benefit the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD).

To learn more about the Broncos 7K,*please visit: www.Broncos7K.com.*