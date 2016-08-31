Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Health & Wellness Expo on Sunday, Sept. 4, to feature free, family-friendly activities

Aug 31, 2016 at 03:13 AM

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and partners Children's Hospital Colorado, UCHealth, 24 Hour Fitness, King Soopers and 9NEWS are hosting the second annual Broncos Health & Wellness Expo on the concourse level at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Broncos Health & Wellness Expo on Sunday will feature sponsors and exhibitors with products, services and activities promoting safe and healthy lifestyles. Key content elements of the expo will include:

  • 9Health Fair health tests and screenings
  • Medical information
  • Family-friendly sports activities
  • Multiple presentation stages
  • Autograph sessions along with meet and greets
  • Appearance by 9News talent
  • Contests and giveaways

The event is part of the Broncos Health & Wellness initiative, a year-round program that aims to educate Broncos fans on the importance of physical fitness and nutrition.

For additional information on the Broncos Health & Wellness Expo, please visit: http://www.denverbroncos.com/healthandwellness.

The team also has announced that the fourth annual Broncos 7K—the largest race of its kind in the country—on Sunday is officially sold out.

Both the Broncos 7K and the accompanying Kids Fun Run registrations are at capacity, and unfortunately, on-site sign-ups are not able to be accepted. The run begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m. MDT. Proceeds from the run benefit the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD).

To learn more about the Broncos 7K,*please visit: www.Broncos7K.com.*

About NSCD
The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) began in 1970 as a one-time ski lesson for children with amputations for the Children's Hospital of Denver. Today, the NSCD is one of the largest outdoor therapeutic recreation agencies in the world. Each year NSCD serves 3,000 children and adults with disabilities who partake in the more than 20 sports and recreational programs, from snow skiing and kayaking to rafting and rock climbing. With specially trained staff and its own adaptive equipment lab, the NSCD teaches a variety of winter and summer sports and activities to individuals with almost any physical, cognitive, emotional, or behavioral diagnosis. For more information about the NSCD visit our website at http://nscd.org or like us on Facebook for updates about our programs and athletes.

