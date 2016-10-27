Broncos Cheerleader profile: Angela

Who is your hero?**

My hero is my mom. She has taught me everything I know in life and always pushed me to do my best and put others first.

Tell us about the first concert you've ever been to?

NSYNC! It was amazing. I still remember the band members hanging on ropes from the ceiling!

If there were a movie made about your life, which celebrity would you want to play you? Who would play your parents?

I think Mila Kunis would play me in a movie because she is fun-loving and has a great sense of humor! Chevy Chase would play my dad, and Valerie Bertinelli would play my mom.

What is your dream vacation destination?

My dream vacation would be Italy because I am of Italian descent. I would love to learn more about the beautiful art and culture that country has to offer.

Any hidden talents or tricks you can do?

Expressive writing! I absolutely love to write whenever I have free time.