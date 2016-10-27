Broncos Cheerleader profile: Angela

Photos of Denver Broncos Cheerleader Angela in her fourth season with the team.
Tenure: 4th year
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
College: Colorado State University. GO RAMS!
What does being a Broncos Cheerleader mean to you?
Being a Denver Broncos Cheerleader means being a superhero in the community. Every time I put on my uniform I know I have the ability to brighten someone's day and uplift our amazing fans! DBC offers endless opportunities and molds you into the best version of yourself you can possibly be.
Who is your hero?**
My hero is my mom. She has taught me everything I know in life and always pushed me to do my best and put others first.
Tell us about the first concert you've ever been to?
NSYNC! It was amazing. I still remember the band members hanging on ropes from the ceiling!
If there were a movie made about your life, which celebrity would you want to play you? Who would play your parents?
I think Mila Kunis would play me in a movie because she is fun-loving and has a great sense of humor! Chevy Chase would play my dad, and Valerie Bertinelli would play my mom.
What is your dream vacation destination?
My dream vacation would be Italy because I am of Italian descent. I would love to learn more about the beautiful art and culture that country has to offer.
Any hidden talents or tricks you can do?
Expressive writing! I absolutely love to write whenever I have free time.
When did you first start dancing or cheerleading?
I first started dance when I was three years old. I was in a tap and ballet class.
In 10 years I see myself…
...married with children and a career teaching dance and fitness to adults and children!
As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a kid I wanted to be a doctor.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self, always believe in who you are and always know your strengths and weaknesses. Never compare yourself to anyone else because you are always unique in your own way.