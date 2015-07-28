Broncos announce Bill Walsh Minority Intern coaches

Ware is entering his second year as the quarterbacks coach at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., after spending the 2013 season as the secondary coach at Eastern Michigan University. Before being hired at EMU, Ware coached at Western Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Notre Dame, Georgetown, Dartmouth and his alma mater, Springfield College (Mass.).

Ware was selected to participate in the NCAA Football Coaching Academy in 2006 and the NCAA Expert Coaches Academy in 2010. During his collegiate career at Springfield College, Ware was a two-sport standout in football (quarterback) and baseball.

Wilcher enters his first season as defensive coordinator at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Penn., after spending 10 seasons coaching at Lehigh University. Before joining Lehigh, Wilcher spent time at Cornell, the University of Massachusetts, Boston College, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and his alma mater, Morehouse College in Atlanta. He has previously interned with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

Wilcher was chosen to participate in the NCAA Expert Coaches Academy in 2007. He lettered in football and baseball in college at Morehouse College.