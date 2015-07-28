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Broncos announce Bill Walsh Minority Intern coaches

Jul 28, 2015 at 12:43 AM
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DenverBroncos.com

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —** The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced that Jason Phillips, KiJuan Ware and Gerard Wilcher will join the team's coaching staff during training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Internship Program.

Phillips is a former NFL wide receiver who played five seasons with the Detroit Lions (1989-90) and Atlanta Falcons (1991-93), who most recently served as the co-offensive coordinator at Southern Methodist University. Before working at SMU, he spent nine seasons coaching at his alma mater, the University of Houston.

During his time coaching at Houston, Phillips participated in the 2008 NCAA Coaches Academy Program and the 2010 NCAA Champions Forum, both of which were designed to identify and nurture minority future head coaching candidates. During his collegiate playing career, Phillips earned All-America and All-Southwest Conference honors for the Cougars after leading the nation in receiving yards in consecutive seasons in 1987 and '88.

Broncos OTAs: Putting the helmets back on

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
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The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
2 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
3 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
4 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
5 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
6 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
7 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
8 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
9 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
10 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
11 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
12 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
13 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
14 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
15 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
16 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
17 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
18 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
19 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
20 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.
21 / 21

The Broncos donned helmets again to open the last phase of OTAs and make their final impressions before training camp in July.

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Ware is entering his second year as the quarterbacks coach at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., after spending the 2013 season as the secondary coach at Eastern Michigan University. Before being hired at EMU, Ware coached at Western Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Notre Dame, Georgetown, Dartmouth and his alma mater, Springfield College (Mass.).

Ware was selected to participate in the NCAA Football Coaching Academy in 2006 and the NCAA Expert Coaches Academy in 2010. During his collegiate career at Springfield College, Ware was a two-sport standout in football (quarterback) and baseball.

Wilcher enters his first season as defensive coordinator at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Penn., after spending 10 seasons coaching at Lehigh University. Before joining Lehigh, Wilcher spent time at Cornell, the University of Massachusetts, Boston College, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and his alma mater, Morehouse College in Atlanta. He has previously interned with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

Wilcher was chosen to participate in the NCAA Expert Coaches Academy in 2007. He lettered in football and baseball in college at Morehouse College.

The Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship is an annual program administered by the NFL Management Council and NFL Player Engagement. The program's objective is to use NFL Clubs' training camps, offseason workout program and minicamps to give talented minority coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

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