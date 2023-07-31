WR KJ Hamler 'taking a quick break' from football after being diagnosed with mild heart irritation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver KJ Hamler is "taking a quick break" from playing football after being diagnosed with mild heart irritation, he announced on his Instagram on Monday.

The Broncos' 2020 second-round pick, Hamler shared on Instagram that he felt chest pains while working out before the start of training camp. He revealed that he has been diagnosed with pericarditis and has a "great treatment plan with medicine" to treat the diagnosis.

"I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season!" Hamler wrote. "I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field."

In a procedural move, the Broncos designated Hamler as waived/Non-Football Illness.

Hamler said he was ready for a breakout season after a tough 2022 campaign, but he acknowledged he has face adversity before.

"I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey," Hamler said.

Hamler emphasized he would return to football soon after the break to focus on his health.