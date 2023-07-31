Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

WR KJ Hamler 'taking a quick break' from football after being diagnosed with mild heart irritation

Jul 31, 2023 at 03:14 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230731_hamler4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver KJ Hamler is "taking a quick break" from playing football after being diagnosed with mild heart irritation, he announced on his Instagram on Monday.

The Broncos' 2020 second-round pick, Hamler shared on Instagram that he felt chest pains while working out before the start of training camp. He revealed that he has been diagnosed with pericarditis and has a "great treatment plan with medicine" to treat the diagnosis.

"I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season!" Hamler wrote. "I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field."

In a procedural move, the Broncos designated Hamler as waived/Non-Football Illness.

Hamler said he was ready for a breakout season after a tough 2022 campaign, but he acknowledged he has face adversity before.

"I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey," Hamler said.

Hamler emphasized he would return to football soon after the break to focus on his health.

In his three-year career, Hamler has caught 42 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged more than 23 yards per catch on his seven receptions last season.

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: CB Pat Surtain II not satisfied after placing 49th on the NFL Top 100

Surtain II said he sees himself as the best at his position but is dedicating to improving his craft during training camp.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Broncos put pads on, rookie running back draws attention

In their first padded practice of training camp, the Broncos brought an added level of physicality.

news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick being evaluated for Achilles injury

Patrick was carted off the practice field after suffering a non-contact injury during a seven-on-seven period during Monday's training camp practice.

news

'We have to beat [that] team': Frank Clark wants to make Broncos-Chiefs a rivalry again

"We have to do a few things," Clark said. "It's not just about the Chiefs. It's things we have to do here."

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Courtland Sutton makes highlight catch, defense applies pressure

In a single play, Courtland Sutton provided a reminder of his potential in the Broncos' new-look offense.

news

'It's got to be part of our DNA': Samaje Perine, Javonte Williams encouraged by Head Coach Sean Payton's commitment to run game

Perine emphasized Payton's use of running backs in New Orleans as a key reason behind choosing the Broncos in free agency.

news

'That mindset needs to be present here': Broncos embrace postseason goals and the work that must come first

As the Broncos continue with their first week of training camp, Head Coach Sean Payton acknowledged the team must hold the mindset that it's capable of earning a postseason berth.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's secondary shines, Russell Wilson takes off

Safety Caden Sterns showed his playmaking ability with a diving interception.

news

'I'm really glad with my choice': DE Zach Allen making comfortable transition to Broncos' defensive line

Allen said he is looking forward to 'focusing on football 100 percent' after his big move.

news

'I'm ready': Javonte Williams eager to reintroduce physical running style

"Just being back out here … is a huge confidence boost," Williams said. "I was down on myself a lot, but I'm seeing the brighter side now."

news

Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner looks to 'set really high expectations' for 2023, field team 'that our fans can be proud of'

Following the first practice of training camp, Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner said his expectations for the upcoming season include playing good — and improved — football for Broncos Country.

Advertising