Broncos Camp Observations: TE Adam Trautman's impressive touchdown catch highlights 'quarterback-friendly' traits

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Adam Trautman did more than just make the play of the day.

The Broncos tight end may have made the play of training camp.

During a red-zone period in Wednesday's practice, quarterback Russell Wilson rifled a pass down the center of the field to Trautman — and despite double coverage, Trautman made a one-handed catch to haul in the score.

"The guy's back was turned," Wilson said. "I just kind of whistled it in there and he made a great catch. I think those are the kind of contested plays we want to be able to make, especially in the red zone. There's an extra defender back there — obviously, the end line — so to be able to make those plays [is important]."

Trautman would have taken a hit under game-like conditions, but his ability to record the catch in traffic remained impressive.

"Two-high [safety coverage], I just took the middle and I saw the ball thrown and I honestly just stuck my hand out there and hoped to catch it," Trautman said with a laugh. "And I did. I'm glad it worked out."

A mix of athleticism and concentration, the play underscored the possible contributions that Trautman could make to Denver's offense.

"I think he's solid," Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said. "He's a guy that might not have the speed of those [other] guys [at tight end], but he's very quarterback-friendly, meaning the quarterback knows exactly where he's going to be, what he's going to do. If you're one of those types of receivers that really talks to the quarterback with your body language and you make the right decision, you're somebody the quarterback's going to have confidence in."

Wilson undoubtedly has that confidence in Trautman, whom the Broncos acquired in a late-round pick swap during the 2023 NFL Draft.