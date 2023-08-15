Broncos Notebook: FB Michael Burton discusses the NFL's fullback fraternity, importance of versatility 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos fullback Michael Burton eschewed the glory of the running back position for the grind of fullback duties when he converted to the position in college.

Even as a Super Bowl champion and established NFL starter, his favorite plays still include him paving the way for his teammates' highlights.

"The perfect fullback play is a block where you either kick out a linebacker, kick out a defensive end, whoever it may be, and the running back scores a touchdown," Burton said after Tuesday's training camp practice. "Just doing that dirty work, that's the most exciting thing."

Along with his love for the physicality and nuances of blocking, Burton says versatility is paramount to carving out a role on an NFL roster at a time when many teams are opting to play without a fullback.

"I think it's obviously a really important position, but versatility really comes with that position," Burton said. "You've got to be able to be a guy who can run the ball, catch the ball, run block [and] pass protect, as well as play special teams and be a four core guy and pick up extra snaps. I take pride in playing the fullback position as well as being a four-core special teams player."

Burton comes to Denver immediately after winning Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he also has experience contributing to Head Coach Sean Payton's offense as a member of the New Orleans Saints in 2020. According to Burton, Payton also appreciates the versatility that a fullback can bring to both the offensive and special team units.

"You've got to be a guy who can go out there and do different things," Burton said. "If you go out in '21' personnel, you're not just running the ball. Maybe you can line up wide, you can line a guy up, he can run routes, he can catch a ball, so you're not giving the defense a cue — it's not automatically a run. And then a guy who can play special teams, who can pick up 12, 15, 18 snaps on special teams is very, very valuable. So I think it's the versatile thing that [Payton] values the best."

Even with offenses evolving in favor of high-powered passing attacks and trending away from the run-first, hard-nosed approach that made the fullback position a necessity in the past, fullbacks such as Burton and San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk are proving that they can still hold an important place in the modern game. It's a mission that they're on together, according to Burton.