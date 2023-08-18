Denver Broncos | News

'I still have that explosiveness': OLB Randy Gregory focused on building physical, mental strength as he heads into 2023 season

Aug 18, 2023 at 07:54 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Randy Gregory approaches the 2023 season, he's determined to prove he's the player the Broncos knew he could be when they signed him ahead of last season.

Gregory was perhaps the Broncos' biggest free-agent addition last season, and he lived up to that billing in the early stages of the season. He recorded a forced fumble in Week 1 against Seattle and combined for two sacks, two tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and another forced fumble over the ensuing three games.

The outside linebacker's promising season was derailed against the Raiders in Week 4, as he suffered an injury that sidelined him until Week 15. Now healthy, Gregory's determined to return to the standard of football he demonstrated early in the year.

"It's always been big for me," Gregory said of living up to his potential. "I think my thing is fulfilling my end of the agreement, and a big part of that is being able to be available and be healthy. A lot of that's been offseason just rehabbing, making sure that's good on that end. I truly feel like if I'm out there for 17 games-plus, I'll do what I need to do. And that's the plan."

Gregory said he feels good following an offseason of rehab, and he's focused on strengthening his legs to stand up to a 17-game slate.

"Just being able to make sure my legs are strong enough to withstand the year and at the same time have the right weight, right mass, right strength — things like that," Gregory said of his offseason routine. "I think I've done a good job of that. I still have my explosiveness and everything like that, so heading into the year I feel pretty good."

The talented pass-rusher also noted, though, that the success of his 2023 season will be determined by his ability to stay strong mentally.

"Everyone wants to get tied up on the physical; the big thing for me this offseason is getting the mental [aspect] down," Gregory said. "Being able to fight those little mental battles. You're going to have bad plays — put them behind and move on to the next one."

Gregory has spoken previously about the importance of mental health, and he said staying positive is a "24-hour" focus and a "constant battle" that both he and his teammates face.

"There's a lot of plays — 70 plays in the game — and not every single one is going to be perfect," Gregory said.

While they may not all be perfect, Gregory certainly made several of impressive, game-changing plays in his first season in Denver. And though his impact is felt in the passing game, he's also continued to prove himself in the run game.

"It's always been that way," Gregory said. "Even when I was in college, people look at my frame and they just assume I'm a pass rusher and don't play the run well. I've learned that playing the run is more about will and want to, and I want to. I want to be an every-down guy."

Gregory's path toward impacting the game — and the Broncos — in the way he desires is not yet complete. As the Broncos prepare for a game in San Francisco, he could take the next step in that progression.

"I'm still in the process of getting my legs under me, working on the little nuances of the rush, my approach, my game plan," Gregory said. "There's stuff that you can always work on, whether it's in the game or on the [practice] field."

One thing is a certain: A healthy Gregory paired with a multi-year Pro Bowler in Frank Clark should spell trouble for opposing defenses.

"A lot," said Gregory of what the duo could accomplish. "A lot. I'm not going to give you numbers and things like that, but his resume speaks for itself. I think everybody knows what I can do well. [With] him, [and] including the other guys we have there, I think we'll have a good year."

