Injury Report: T Mike McGlinchey, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice

Aug 22, 2023 at 02:11 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tackle Mike McGlinchey and safety Justin Simmons were among the Broncos' starters who returned to practice on Tuesday after rehabbing injuries in recent weeks.

McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain on Aug. 8, while Head Coach Sean Payton shared on Aug. 7 that Simmons "tweaked his groin a couple days ago." Neither player had practiced in the last two weeks, and both players were held out of the first two preseason games.

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson, tight end Chris Manhertz and running back Tyler Badie also returned to practice.

Payton said the Broncos will evaluate how the group of returning players fared in Tuesday's practice before determining whether they would participate against the Rams in the upcoming joint practices.

"I'm anxious to see how the week goes," Payton said. "We do have a group of players that were back in a limited fashion. So, on a case-by-case basis, [we'll ask], 'How was today? What can we expect from them tomorrow?' Some of that is a little fluid. We'll have a training room report tonight to get an update really just on how today went for a lot of these guys."

Safety P.J. Locke, cornerbacks K'Waun Williams and Riley Moss and defensive lineman D.J. Jones did not practice, though all four players were at Tuesday's session.

