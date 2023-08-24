Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy leaves practice with hamstring injury, to undergo MRI

Aug 24, 2023 at 01:19 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Starting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and will undergo an MRI, according to Head Coach Sean Payton.

"It's a hamstring," Payton said after Thursday's joint training camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams. "We'll get an MRI, and see where he's at with it, but nothing more [to share]."

Jeudy has been Denver's receiving yards leader in two of the past three seasons, including 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022, and he snagged a fourth-down touchdown against the Cardinals in the Broncos' preseason opener.

Payton declined to speculate on the impact of Jeudy's hamstring injury until the team receives further information, though he hopes the scope of the injury won't be too significant.

"It would be way too early to say," Payton said. "Typically in our system, too, we're bringing receivers in and out. He plays 'Z,' he plays in the sub position for us. Hopefully it's not anything long term."

Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi is also waiting to see the MRI results and said some of the receivers may have to take on more significant roles in the Denver offense.

"I haven't heard anything more than just watching him come off the field, but all injuries are unfortunate," Lombardi said. "We'll see what the severity of his injury is. We've got a lot of guys in our room, some of them are going to have to step up. Things happen — I don't think of it as being snake-bitten or whatever."

Wide receivers Tim Patrick and Jalen Virgil previously suffered season-ending injuries.

