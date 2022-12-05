'We've got to find a way to win these things': Broncos can't close out win, fall 10-9 as Ravens storm back late

BALTIMORE —As Brandon McManus' 63-yard last-ditch field-goal attempt fell short, so too did the Broncos' chances of upsetting the Baltimore Ravens.

The Broncos win probability — which was as high as 86.3 percent with less than five minutes to play in the game — thudded back to earth as quickly as the football hit the grass.

The disappointment and despair and last-second heartbreak has become all too familiar for this Broncos team, which lost for the eighth time in its last nine games.

Denver has now lost seven one-possession games, and five of those losses have been decided on the final play of the game.

"I've never really lost many games like this," Russell Wilson said. "It's a new feeling — one I don't like, one I don't want to experience and one we have to figure out how to … not experience this as a collective group. I'm used to us finding ways to win."

The Broncos, despite facing reserve quarterback Tyler Huntley for much of the game after Lamar Jackson was knocked out with a knee injury at the end of the first quarter, instead found a way to again come up short.

After holding the Ravens to fewer than 200 yards for the game, the Broncos gave up a 16-play, 91-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive that spanned more than four-and-a-half minutes and featured seven first downs and a pair of fourth-down conversions. The Broncos are now 0-for-5 this season when holding a halftime lead.

"The fact of the matter is, this one sucks," Justin Simmons said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win and defensively we didn't close out. We can't play three-and-a-half quarters of good football and then give up the two-minute drive there at the end and then be satisfied with that. The type of defense we have, we still haven't played our best ball yet, which really sucks. The biggest thing that hurts is knowing it's not an effort issue. Guys were out there battling on both sides and special teams, battling all day. And we just fell short."

Simmons, single-handedly, nearly did enough to earn the Broncos the win. He undercut a third-quarter Huntley pass to Mark Andrews for his second interception of the season and set the Broncos up at the Baltimore 40-yard line. Denver, though, would gain just eight yards on the ensuing offensive possession and settle for a field goal that put the team up 9-3 with 4:03 to play in the third quarter.

On the next drive, Simmons took advantage of a poor decision and throw by Ravens receiver James Proche II on a double reverse to snag another interception. The Broncos picked up just one first down on the ensuing drive before they were forced to punt.

In total, the Broncos went three-and-out on three occasions and picked up more than one first down on just four drives. The Broncos were held out of the end zone — their fifth game this season with 10 points or fewer — and were just 2-of-12 on third down.