Through My Eyes: Von Miller thanks Broncos Country

Now, obviously, we never thought we would then miss the playoffs the next season. I want you to know that we are not OK with that. We wanted to win two Super Bowls back-to back.

But it didn't work out.

However, this season taught us more than you may see cheering us on from the stands or watching from home.

I think the test of time will show what type of organization and team we are, but also what type of city we are. That's all you, Broncos Country.

The 2016 season is behind us. After Sunday's game, we're all focused on taking what's ours in 2017. In order to do that, all we have to do is just remember.

Remember how hard it is to win in the National Football League.

Remember that we can lose the division.

Remember that we can miss the playoffs.

In 2016, we reached the pinnacle — winning Super Bowl 50 — but we were quickly reminded of just how difficult that is.

We know what it feels like to be the best in the league and now we know what it feels like to miss the playoffs.