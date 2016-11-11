Through My Eyes: Lorenzo Doss and Taurean Nixon eye their return to New Orleans

Our favorite memory from playing there has to be the 2013 New Orleans Bowl our junior year. We were playing the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, so it was a rivalry game on our home turf. The Superdome was packed — the most it's ever been for one of our games. The game itself was pretty crazy. ULL went up 21-0 early in the second quarter, but we tied it back up at the end of the third. Then we were down a field goal and had an opportunity to tie it in the final seconds, but they iced our kicker and he missed the field goal as time ran out. Still, it was easily the best environment we ever played in at Tulane.

On Sunday, when we return to the Superdome for the first time as NFL players for the Denver Broncos, there's going to be an overwhelming feeling of emotion.

All of our friends, both of our families and hopefully some of our former coaches will get to see us play at this level — some for the very first time in person.

As young players that are starting to get more opportunities on the field, it's really exciting to be returning home this weekend.

It's a chance for us to go out and ball out in front of everybody — everyone who told us we weren't going to be here. All the ones who said we didn't have the potential to be in the NFL.

It's a moment for us to prove everyone wrong, show them how far we've come.