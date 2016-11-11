Denver Broncos | News

Through My Eyes: Lorenzo Doss and Taurean Nixon eye their return to New Orleans

Nov 11, 2016 at 07:31 AM
161111_tme.jpg

**New Orleans holds a special place in our hearts.

The city. The culture. The food. There's just something about it — it's different than most places.

It's also the place that raised us, the place that's filled with people who helped us every step of the way to achieve our dreams.

Now we get to return to that place, to see all those who supported us and all the ones who said we'd never make it. 

The Superdome holds a lot of memories for both of us. It's where we played our college football games until Tulane finally got its own stadium. And in high school, we played every game of the season with the mindset that if we kept winning we'd make it to the Superdome to play in the state championship.

The Superdome is also just a special place for anyone from Louisiana for all that it represents as a beacon of hope for the state. 

161111_dosstme.jpg

Our favorite memory from playing there has to be the 2013 New Orleans Bowl our junior year. We were playing the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, so it was a rivalry game on our home turf. The Superdome was packed — the most it's ever been for one of our games. The game itself was pretty crazy. ULL went up 21-0 early in the second quarter, but we tied it back up at the end of the third. Then we were down a field goal and had an opportunity to tie it in the final seconds, but they iced our kicker and he missed the field goal as time ran out. Still, it was easily the best environment we ever played in at Tulane. 

On Sunday, when we return to the Superdome for the first time as NFL players for the Denver Broncos, there's going to be an overwhelming feeling of emotion.

All of our friends, both of our families and hopefully some of our former coaches will get to see us play at this level — some for the very first time in person.

As young players that are starting to get more opportunities on the field, it's really exciting to be returning home this weekend.

It's a chance for us to go out and ball out in front of everybody — everyone who told us we weren't going to be here. All the ones who said we didn't have the potential to be in the NFL. 

It's a moment for us to prove everyone wrong, show them how far we've come.

If one of us makes a big play on Sunday, without a doubt, we'll be celebrating by second lining through the New Orleans band.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Through My Eyes: Emmanuel Sanders knows all about football's highs and lows

Sanders takes you through his recovery from injury and staying positive as the team looks for a win in Green Bay. 
news

Through My Eyes: Will Parks is ready for the Monday-night spotlight

In his own words, Will Parks tells you exactly how he feels as the season opener against the Raiders approaches.
news

Through My Eyes: Simon Fletcher reflects on Von Miller breaking his franchise sack record

The Broncos Ring of Famer was in attendance to see Miller notch his 98th career regular-season sack.
news

Through My Eyes: Bradley Roby has 'a beautiful opportunity'

With Chris Harris Jr. out with a fractured fibula, Roby ascends to the top of the depth chart.
news

Through My Eyes: Domata Peko Sr. returns to Cincinnati for the first time as a Bronco

Peko played 11 years with the Bengals and was an eight-time team captain.
news

Through My Eyes: Why I'm proud to be the Broncos' Salute to Service Award nominee

Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar explains, in his own words, why he's honored to be the Broncos' nominee for this year's NFL Salute to Service Award.
news

Through My Eyes: Bradley Chubb's speech to Columbine High School's football team

As part of the Denver Broncos High School Game of the Week series, Bradley Chubb visited with the Columbine High School football team.
news

Through My Eyes: Tim Patrick's first catch is one he — and Broncos fans — will never forget

Hear about Patrick's 26-yard catch-and-run through his own words.
news

Through My Eyes: Justin Simmons and the anatomy of an interception

In his own words, Justin Simmons takes us through his third-quarter interception of Russell Wilson.
news

Through My Eyes: Jordan Taylor does it all

In his own words, Jordan Taylor takes you through his life as a Bronco who has prepared for three roles other than his main one as a wide receiver.
news

Through My Eyes: Why I'm proud to be the Broncos' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Chris Harris Jr. explains why he's honored to be the Broncos' nominee this year.
news

Through My Eyes: C.J. Anderson remembers influential coach

In his own words, C.J. Anderson remembers Tony Perry, a high-school coach who helped him achieve his NFL path.
Advertising