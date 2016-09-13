Through My Eyes: C.J. Anderson recalls game-changing touchdown in Broncos' season opener

I knew our time was coming. I found my offensive line and was telling them, 'We just need to be patient.' I found my running backs coach, Eric Studesville, and told him the same thing. I knew if we could just wait and pick our spots then eventually something would spring and get us in the end zone.

We have an incredible level of comfort with this system. We know where cuts should be, what needs to happen and how plays should be ran. Our line's more physical this year. I knew something big was coming for us and if we were going to get back in this game, it was going to come from me. We ran 58 plays on offense and I was in on 49 of them. I knew my opportunity was coming.

Then, it came.

At the end of the third quarter, we were driving still down by 10. It was first-and-10 at the 25, first play of the fourth quarter. The play call was perfect. The execution by the offense was even more perfect. I knew I was a pretty good pass blocker and I had picked up Thomas Davis twice that night. I had to make him feel like he was beating me.