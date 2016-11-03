Through My Eyes: Bradley Roby explains his ability to make game-changing plays

Last Sunday, my visualizations became a reality and yet again, I was altering the game in our favor.

We were down 7-3 in a big rematch against the Chargers in the middle of the second quarter. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw that quarterback Philip Rivers' ball was a little high, so I thought to myself, "Man, he (WR Tyrell Williams) might drop this."

As soon as it touched Williams' hands, I saw the ball fly in the air and luckily I was able to find it. I think everyone saw my athletic ability there as I was able to intercept Rivers' pass.

It's been a really special week for me.

I don't think it was a coincidence that the week I earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors was also the same week that I was recognized by the league for my work off the field, as well. Being named the NFLPA Community MVP as well just shows that I must be doing something right.

For me, it's important to live a balanced life. I like to take real-life events in my life and let them teach me. For me to get my first pick-six ever on kind of a lucky play in the same week that I'm honored for my work off the field, it shows me that being out in the community is just as important as well.

Filling the void of a player like Aqib Talib is no easy role.