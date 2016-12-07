That's What They Said: Titans HC Mike Mularkey and QB Marcus Mariota

Mularkey:** "We try to be smart about what we do with him in the run game. I think our coaching staff does a good job at making sure we have hats on people at least. Whether we block them or not is another story, but we have at least even numbers when it comes to what we do with him unlike some other quarterbacks in the league. We're not going to put him out there and expose him to any unnecessary hits. The one thing he's done well too is he's not taking anything, not trying to be a tough guy. He's going to get what he can get and he gets down. That's difficult to do if you're a defense trying to scheme a guy that can run like he can run.

Mariota: "I'm going to do everything in my power to help us win. The coaches are going to develop the game plans. We're going to do our best to execute them. If it's one of those that asks me to run around a little more, I'll do it. For us, we want to win games. I'm going to do everything in my power to do that."

How has Mariota grown from year one to year two?

Mularkey: [He has] a lot of confidence. Year two for anybody is definitely a difference when you come in here to start the second year. [He's] more comfortable and more confident in what we're doing. We did some things differently to try and make it more user-friendly in this offense, take a little pressure off him. Starting from play-calling to what we're doing protection-wise, not putting a lot on his plate."

Does the Titans style of running the ball catch other teams off guard?

Mularkey: "We said way back that this is what our identity was going to be. This coaching staff … we all go back at some point together. It's what we believe in, it's what this team believes in. It may go against what the world is in the NFL with the passing game, but we're going to continue to stick with it. I think it's helped us in a lot of ways. It's helped our quarterback develop. It's helped our passing game. I don't think we're catching anybody off guard by any means. I think they're prepared for the way we run the ball."