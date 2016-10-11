That's What They Said: San Diego Chargers

Rivers:** "Kansas City, we're up 17 and just neither side – we couldn't sustain a drive. We had three bad special teams series in a row and our defense couldn't get a stop. All three phases had a chance there in the last 10 minutes. We didn't turn it over in the last 10 minutes. We didn't do anything crazy. But [none] of the three phases made a play. The Colts game, we lost. I'm not going to rehash every game. You're not going to win every game, odds are. And then New Orleans, the game's essentially all but over with 6:50 left, up 13. They punted on fourth and 8. And we fumbled on two consecutive plays and then had a terrible series there once we went down one. It's pretty obvious, and then in the Oakland game, shoot, we fought back. We had four turnovers, though, but we fought back. It's a shame. We had two games that really should've been locked up. You look around the league, I guess I saw a stat [that] there's 25 teams that had a 13- or 10-plus point lead in the fourth quarter, and they were 25-0 and we were 0-2 in those games. I guess Jacksonville we won, but we lost two in that situation. Oakland I guess you can't say for sure what would've happened had we made the field goal. Who knows? We may not have own that one, but two of them we gave away. We spent more time leading games than any team in the league. We know that we're capable, but again, it's about winning and we haven't done that. So we've just got to keep plugging and hopefully it'll turn Thursday."