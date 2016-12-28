That's What They Said: Raiders HC Del Rio, DE Khalil Mack

Defensive end Khalil Mack: "You're talking about being in a race with a guy like that, it's an honor in itself. Von and what he's done for that team, you know how great of a player he is. It's an honor to even be mentioned in the same category of a guy like that."

"You look at DeMarcus Ware, you're talking about a complete pass-rusher. Him and Von are two of the most complete pass-rushers. They've got speed, they've got power. They do everything that you want your edge guys to do. And you bring him up, just know that I watched him very closely. I watched all his game tape even when he was in Dallas, just looking at the way he attacked the game and how versatile he was and how versatile he is, he still is. I respect his game a lot. Him and Von, I respect their games a lot."

Del Rio sees similarities and differences in Mack and Miller

Del Rio: "They're similar in that they're both disruptive, and both people, you need to make sure you know where they are. And they're both special players. I think they're different in that Khalil's a heavier, bigger player. Von's probably — Von's the only guy I've ever seen that can look like Gumby going around a corner and an inch off the ground and still going at full speed. So he's got some amazing abilities. I think both of them do. Two great players."

"He's one of the elite players in the league. Von is a special talent, special young man, and he's continued to do all the things that I saw firsthand while I was there. He's a disruptive guy and he's good against the run and the pass. He's an impactful player, and I had the pleasure of coaching him for three years. You always know that with Von, the offense has their hands full."