That's What They Said: Oakland HC Jack Del Rio and QB Derek Carr

Carr:** "It shows that [Del Rio] believes in us. It shows us where we're at and where we're going. We have a long way to go to be where we want to be as a team. We have a lot of things to correct. When we're able to convert and we're able to show him that his trust is in a good place, it just shows our team that we're continuing to grow and doing the right thing."

Del Rio: "I think we've changed the mentality here in this building and I think that's part of it. last year we learned how to compete and this year we're learning how to close plays, how to make the plays that need to be made to win. Obviously those guys are very key, [QB] Derek [Carr] our quarterback and being on the same page with all of our receivers, really, not just 'Crab' [WR Michael Crabtree], but 'Coop' [WR Amare Cooper] as well and [WR] Seth [Roberts]. The time that they've spent and being on the same page and being able to execute in critical moments like that often separate winning from losing. I've shown confidence in them a couple of times and they've rewarded with great execution and that obviously helps our football team build the belief that we can and that we will."

On the importance of a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Broncos

Del Rio: "For us it's just about recognizing that you get these opportunities as you earn them. We earned these. We're in a couple prime time games by playing well last year and people thinking that we might have a chance to be decent this year. As we become the good football team we are becoming then we're going to get more and more of these opportunities."