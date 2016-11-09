That's What They Said: New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton and Quarterback Drew Brees

Quarterback Drew Brees: "Man, there's really not a weak link — from their front four or five pass rushers, to their linebacker corps that flies around and makes a bunch of plays, to their secondary, which I think is elite. I think there's a reason why they're the number one defense against the pass. The pressure they're able to get with those edge rushers and inside is pretty remarkable. Von Miller, you turn on the tape — the guy's unbelievable, probably the best pass rusher in the league — Shane Ray and DeMarcus Ware, I know, is healthy again. So you combine all those guys, as well as their interior guys, and that's probably the best pass rush in the league. We've got our work cut out for us. I think obviously execution is at a premium for me just understanding when the ball needs to come out, but you've got tight man coverages so we've got to win those matchups and be effective with our run game. It's just one of those games where you have to be ultra-efficient.

"I think obviously the style of defense they play and with that pass rush, it's obviously a very heavy man scheme. A lot of bump and run. The linebackers can cover, the safeties can cover. Everybody can cover. They've got different personnel groups. They're matching different guys. I think they've got a good scheme that really matches up with their pass rush. It all works together. It's complementary."

Eyes on a secondary without Aqib Talib

Brees: "[Aqib's] an elite player — one of the best corners in the league — and [has] the complement of him in Chris Harris. Man, that's a really great tandem. Listen, Roby's done very well. I know that there's a lot of guys that you see in the lineup the last two weeks with Talib being out and I think they've all been pretty effective. Again, we still have to find a way to get open and execute the plan."

On Siemian's effectiveness as a starter