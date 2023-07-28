'That mindset needs to be present here': Broncos embrace postseason goals and the work that must come first

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Across the 2023 offseason, the Broncos have focused on work.

But that doesn't meant they don't have expectations for the upcoming season.

As the Broncos continue with their first week of training camp, Head Coach Sean Payton acknowledged the team must hold the mindset that it's capable of earning a postseason berth.

"I'm not afraid of the expectation," Payton said of the goal of making the playoffs. "I've talked with several people about being used to contending for the postseason. You don't take it for granted. That mindset needs to be present here. So, yes, I see this as a team that has that ability. It's our job to bring it out in them."

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who has earned eight playoff berths and won nine postseason contests, acknowledged that everyone on the team holds the same goal of returning to the playoffs.

"We put on our cleats and put on our pads and train as hard as we do every day because we want to be the best in the world," Wilson said. "We don't want to be second place. Anything not first is second — or last — in my opinion. I think that the biggest thing is we as a team, we have a goal in mind. But all that stuff's down the road.

"I think the best way to get there is one moment at a time, enjoying each day, each practice, each moment. Battling through, lifting each other up every day … and trying to be the best version of us individually and collectively that we can be. That's the journey we're on right now."

Defensive lineman D.J. Jones, who has found postseason success of his own, shared Wilson's sentiment.