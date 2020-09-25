TBvsDEN's Burning Questions: Are Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler ready for increased roles?

DENVER — Adapt and advance.

That must be the Broncos' mentality this weekend after losing Courtland Sutton for the season and Drew Lock, Dre'Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker and Mark Barron for extended stints.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Broncos have been struck hard by the injury bug — but that doesn't mean they're able to sit back and bemoan the losses. A talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers team led by Tom Brady is headed to Denver, and the Broncos desperately need to find a win to avoid an 0-3 start that would be nearly impossible to recover from.

Despite the challenge in front of his team, Head Coach Vic Fangio believes the Broncos have the mettle to respond.

"It's never good to get injured on an individual and personal basis," Fangio said. "Yeah, it does have a negative effect on the team. I'm not going to insult anybody's intelligence that losing the type of players and the [number] of players that we've lost doesn't have some type of effect. We have good players here in the building still. They're going to come in and rally and look at it as an opportunity for them to go out and play good and show what they've got. We're going to get them ready as a coaching staff to go out and compete and try to find a way to win these close games."

The Broncos have lost a pair of games by a combined seven points against two teams that figure to be playoff contenders. These are the questions that will determine if they can get on the right side of the ledger in Week 3:

HOW DOES JEFF DRISKEL PLAY IN HIS FIRST START FOR THE BRONCOS?

The Broncos will turn to yet another starting quarterback — their eighth since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season — as Jeff Driskel takes the reins on Sunday against the Buccaneers. He performed admirably when thrust into action against the Steelers, as he improved upon a difficult first-half performance to go 12-of-20 for 139 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 114.4 rating in the second half. He was sacked twice in the second half, including on a fourth-and-2 that ended up being Denver's final offensive snap of the game. Against the Bucs, Driskel will need to build upon that second-half performance while avoiding pressure — he was sacked six times in total — and making the right decisions. If he can use the team's week of practice to improve his timing, he should be able to complete some passes and then use his mobility to escape pressure from a talented Tampa Bay front that includes former Bronco Shaquil Barrett. The Broncos will hope to see more throws like the ones he made on a deep pass to Sutton and a couple of corner routes to Noah Fant. Should he stack a few of those plays while avoiding turnovers and costly sacks, Denver's offense should have the chance to find some success.