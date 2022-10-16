Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense shed feast-or-famine results vs. Chargers?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Broncos have not shied away from the importance of a Week 6 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Chargers.

Following back-to-back losses to the Raiders and Colts, Denver sits at 2-3 and perhaps at a critical juncture of its season. With a win, the Broncos would improve to .500 with a home date with the Jets on the horizon. With a loss, though, Denver would drop another game back in the wild-card race and against their division rival in the Chargers.

"It's must-win," safety Justin Simmons said Wednesday. "That's as urgent as it can be. It's a must-win for us on Monday night. They're already 1-1 [in the division], so they already have a win in the division, and we need to get ours. So it's a must-win on Monday."

Regardless of the Broncos' current record, Denver must be better in AFC West games if the team hopes to make a playoff run. The Broncos were just 1-5 last season in the division, and they've lost 10 of the last 11 to division foes. Denver has not won a road AFC West game since Week 5 of the 2019 season, when they beat the Chargers.

"For us, we are 0-1 right now in the West," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "The past is the past right now. We have to find a way to win a football game. It happens to be a West opponent which makes it more exciting because it's a rivalry. It's a very good football team. We have to get out there, and we have to get after it."

The Broncos will look to better their record and improve their division mark to 1-1 on the season as they travel to SoFi Stadium to battle Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

These are the questions that will decide if the Broncos can get back to 3-3 on the season:

CAN THE BRONCOS SLOW JUSTIN HERBERT?

The Chargers will likely be without wide receiver Keenan Allen for "Monday Night Football," as the star pass catcher is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, though, is dangerous no matter who is on the field. The third-year player has posted a quarterback rating of at least 90 in four of his first five games this season, and he tossed a pair of scores with a 114.6 rating in his last meeting with the Broncos.

In this week's matchup, Herbert will aim to post his fourth consecutive game against a division opponent with at least three touchdown passes.

For the Broncos to slow Herbert, they'll need to be able to both rush and cover — and they should have the players to do it.

Up front, Bradley Chubb is the only player in the league with at least five sacks and two forced fumbles through five weeks this season, and Baron Browning had a stellar starting debut against the Colts with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Dre'Mont Jones also added half a sack against Indianapolis, while D.J. Jones recorded a sack for the second consecutive game.

The battle up front should be entertaining to watch, as the Broncos have posted the fourth-most sacks this season entering Week 5, while the Chargers are tied for the fewest allowed.

In the back end of the defense, the Broncos' primary concern will be the big-bodied Mike Williams. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound player has an impressive catch radius, and he's posted at least 113 yards in three of his first five games to start the season. In Week 5, Williams caught a career-high 10 passes for 134 yards. Cornerback Pat Surtain II seems like the likely choice to match up with with Williams. The second-year player held Davante Adams in check in Week 4, and if he can limit Williams in a similar fashion, the Broncos should hold an edge.

"He's a very complete corner," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said this week. "… [He's] playing as well as any corner in the NFL right now."

Of course, the Broncos must also hold do-it-all running back Austin Ekeler in check. The former undrafted player's eight games with at least one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown leads the NFL since 2019. The Broncos, though, have only allowed one running back this season to rush for more than 75 yards and have allowed just two rushing touchdowns this season.