Burning Questions: Can Russell Wilson continue his momentum against the Colts?

HOW WILL THE BRONCOS' RUN GAME RESPOND?

The Broncos lost a key piece of their offense when Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Raiders, but Denver must find a way to move forward.

Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten suggested the Broncos would lean on Melvin Gordon III as he tries to rebound from a series of fumbles, and the Broncos also signed running back Latavius Murray. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, though, did not specify whether the newly signed player would be active just days after playing a game in London.

"He has to have progress each day," Outten said of Gordon. "That's the whole thing of this whole team. … We're not expecting perfection; we need progress. You can't be perfect; that's when you freeze, and that's when things happen. So with Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously, with a mix of [Mike] Boone. Then after that, we have to figure out who can spill and who feels best in that position. But we trust Melvin going forward here."

Denver will need to find success in the run game to avoid becoming one-dimensional, but they'll face a stiff test in a Colts rushing defense that ranks sixth in the league despite being without Shaquille Leonard for much of the season.

If the Broncos can get going, though, it may be a strength to exert their physicality. And while the Broncos' passing game has gotten the bulk of the attention, Denver actually ranks higher in rushing than passing. The success on the ground has become particularly evident in the red zone.

"That's something that we're going to lean on, and something that we believe in," Outten said of running the football. "Not only in the open field, but going downhill at these guys and having the more of an opportunity to break a tackle, because it gets muddy down there. The more passing you do, the tighter the windows get. Defenses are getting better with zero coverage and hiding it. So there's nothing better than running it and then having the opportunity to pass off the same formation or motion."

Should the Broncos find success in the run game, it should also normalize time of possession and help a defense that was on the field too much in Week 4.

CAN THE DEFENSE BOUNCE BACK?

Denver's defense was dominant through the first three weeks of the season, as they ranked near the top of the league in nearly every metric. The Broncos' Week 4 loss wasn't the disaster that some would have you believe — Denver still came up with a third-quarter goal-line stand and allowed just nine points in nearly 40 minutes of game time — but there are some things to clean up.

Against the Raiders, the Broncos' run defense wasn't quite in sync, and as a result, Josh Jacobs had a career day. The Broncos will benefit from All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor being ruled out, but Nyheim Hines remains a capable, do-it-all player — and former Bronco Phillip Lindsay could be a candidate to be elevated with eyes on a big game in his return to Denver.

As the Broncos look to recapture their defensive magic, it's imperative that they play within the system rather than freelance to make plays. And with the Colts making a habit of trying to surge back late in three of their four games, the Broncos must find a way to maintain that effort throughout the game.

"I think the biggest thing for us [is] trying not to do too much," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "Just playing our core fundamentals, and I think sometimes as coaches and players, you have a tendency to want to make a play to win the game and press. We just have to trust the process, one play at a time, stay disciplined with our fundamentals, stay disciplined in how we're calling the game — all of those things — and we'll be just fine."

The Broncos' biggest question may come opposite of Bradley Chubb, where Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto seem like the most likely options to fill in for the injured Randy Gregory. If Browning and Bonitto can help set the edge in the run game and get to Matt Ryan — who has fumbled nine times in the early stretch of the season — Denver should have a chance to regain its footing on the defensive side.

"He has to be ready," Hackett said of Bonitto. "It's that simple. He's a young guy, and he's played in some big games in college, and we're excited to see him get out there. He's developed every week, he's gotten better and better. Even in practice, his practice habits have gotten better. As [with] any rookie, there's a process of learning how to be a pro, a process of learning throughout everything, so it's just going to get better."