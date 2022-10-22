Burning Questions: Can Brett Rypien guide the Broncos' offense to success vs. the Jets?

CAN THE BRONCOS' DEFENSE MAKE THE JETS ONE-DIMENSIONAL?

If the Broncos are going to knock off the Jets, they'll likely need another strong performance from their defense.

Denver's defense ranks near the top of the league in nearly every statistical category, but they'll be challenged by several Jets.

Running back Breece Hall leads all rookies in all-purpose yards with 391 rushing yards and 218 receiving yards to go with his four touchdowns. First-round rookie Garrett Wilson has also shown flashes opposite of leading receiver Corey Davis.

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the lineup in Week 4, but the former second-overall pick has not been forced to carry the load for New York. Wilson has thrown the ball just 39 times over the last two weeks and has thrown one touchdown and two interceptions since re-entering the lineup.

With the exception of a Week 4 stumble against the Raiders, the Broncos' defense has been quite strong vs. the run. If the unit can limit Hall and force the Jets into third-and-long scenarios, they may have a chance to change the game.

"It's very similar to what you see from [San Francisco], from Green Bay and from our offense," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "[There are] a lot of similar concepts. At the end of the day, all of these teams want to run the ball, and they have a variety of creative schemes to get it done. We've got to be ready for the run game."

The Broncos know Wilson has talent — his draft position is evidence of that — but their best option may be to force the young player into difficult situations against a fierce pass rush and dominant secondary.

Against the Packers in Week 6, the Jets were just 1-of-11 on third down, but they avoided turnovers. If the Broncos can limit the Jets on third down again, find a way to take the ball away and stand strong in the red zone, Denver should be in position to limit New York's offense.

WILL THE BRONCOS CLEAN UP THEIR SPECIAL TEAMS PERFORMANCE?

In Week 6, the Broncos made plenty of errors, but a muffed punt in overtime was the final straw that led to a loss.

Against the Jets, the Broncos must find a way to avoid that type of mistake. Rookie returner Montrell Washington ranks fifth in the league in punt return average among qualifying returners, but he has fumbled three times over the last two games. Washington was able to recover two of those fumbles — one of which came on a kickoff return — but both communication and ball security must be better against the Jets.

"He's done a good job — or a great job — of protecting the ball besides those two instances [against the Chargers]," Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes said. "I'm not going to beat Montrell up. You got to encourage him to get back to what he was doing versus Las Vegas, etc. That's how I handled that."

The Jets, meanwhile, used their special teams unit to help earn a win against the Packers. Leading 10-3 in the third quarter, the Jets blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to provide a 14-point buffer. The Packers would never truly challenge them again.

With Rypien at the helm against a strong New York defense, this game figures to shape up as a tight battle. If the Broncos are going to earn a win, they cannot give the Jets free possessions or momentum-altering plays.