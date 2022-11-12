Burning Questions: How the Broncos can earn a critical win vs. the Titans

NASHVILLE — Quite the opportunity awaits.

An opportunity for the Broncos to earn a second consecutive win. An opportunity to defeat a division leader. An opportunity to show the rest of the league — and perhaps themselves — that the fate of the 2022 season has yet to be written.

The Broncos will face off against the Titans (5-3) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium as they aim to move within a game of .500, and the challenge will be great.

The Titans have made the postseason in three consecutive seasons, and they've got the makings of a playoff team once again. That will challenge the Broncos, who are looking for their first true road win of the season. But it's also a chance to earn their best victory of the year.

But it won't be easy — and ultimately, the Broncos must find a way to make the same plays they did against the Jaguars.

"They've been very close games and we were a couple plays away," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week. "In the end, that's what it comes down to. Guys have to make plays. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations."

These are the questions that will determine if the Broncos can earn a critical win against the Titans:

CAN THE BRONCOS SLOW DERRICK HENRY?

The Broncos' defense is among the league's best, both in points allowed and passing defense. If there's one area, though, in which the Broncos must be better, it's against the run. Through Week 9, the Broncos ranked 21st in rushing yards per game, and Denver gave up 144 yards and two touchdowns to Josh Jacobs in Week 4. Travis Etienne, meanwhile, rushedfor 156 yards against Denver in their Week 8 meeting with Jacksonville.

The test only gets tougher this weekend. Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards, and the bruising runner is capable of breaking free for long gains. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year enters Sunday on a hot streak, having posted at least 100 yards in each of the last five games.

For the Broncos to find success against the Titans, they'll need to be the first team to slow Henry since late September — and there are seemingly two ways to do that.

First, the Broncos must be able to make contact near the line of scrimmage and swarm to Henry when he gets the ball. Denver can't let Henry get to the edge or the second level, which won't be easy without Randy Gregory (on IR), Baron Browning (ruled out) or Bradley Chubb (traded to Miami). The Broncos also listed Nik Bonitto as questionable for Sunday's game, though he traveled with the team to Tennessee.