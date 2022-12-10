Burning Questions: Can the Broncos limit Patrick Mahomes to end skid vs. Chiefs?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —It's been more than seven years since the Broncos last knocked off the Chiefs.

On Sunday, they will look to change that — and to end a 13-game skid against their AFC West rival.

For Denver (3-9), a lot will need to change in order to come out on top against Kansas City (9-3), whichis on track to make its eighth-straight playoff appearance. But after falling short of their expectations for the season, the Broncos would still find great value in pulling off the upset.

"[The Chiefs are]a West opponent, and it's a great rivalry that's been going on for years," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "I'm very excited to be part of it. It's one of those things where we have to show that we can win to make it a better rivalry. That's the starting point. Regardless of what your record is, it is an important game and it's a West game. We'll take it that way. We've been in a lot of games, and we have to continually battle. It's going to be a great test for both sides of the ball."

The Chiefs are coming off a tight loss to the Bengals on the road, so they will undoubtedly look to rebound against a Broncos team looking for their third win at home. For Denver to hand Mahomes his first divisional road loss, quarterback Russell Wilson will likely needto delivera vintage performance.

These are the questions that will determine if the Broncos can earn a win over the Chiefs:

CAN THE BRONCOS LIMIT PATRICK MAHOMES?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has previously made four Pro Bowls, earned MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 and been named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV. Somehow, he continues to get better.

In addition to top-tier arm strength, accuracy, decision making, coaching and playmakers at his disposal, what makes Mahomes so difficult to contain is his elusiveness. When faced with pressure, he can scramble out of the pocket and find open receivers while in motion. This makes him one of the hardest players to bring down, and he has been sacked on just 3.89 percent of pass attempts in his career — the lowest of any active quarterback.

"[The] best thing to do is contain him, keep him in the pocket," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "That's the best thing to do. With a guy like that, he just knows how to make a bad play turn into a great play. He knows how to create second plays, utilizing his feet or his arms. He is a special type of quarterback."

Preventing Mahomes from scrambling, of course, is easier said than done — so the key to limiting Mahomes may not be to confine him to the pocket, but instead to take out his top receiver.

Tight end Travis Kelce has been Mahomes' clear No. 1 target this season, as his 968 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns lead the team by a wide margin. In the Bengals' win over the Chiefs in Week 13, they used frequent double coverage to hold Kelce to just four receptions for 56 yards. If the Broncos' defensive backs can adopt a similar strategy and essentially take Kelce out of the game, it will force Mahomes to rely on other receivers.