Recapping Broncos' re-signings as 2024 free agency begins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2024 NFL league year began at 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday, and the Broncos retained several of their impending unrestricted free agents ahead of the official start of free agency.
Here's a look back at the formerly impending unrestricted free agents whom the Broncos re-signed:
S P.J. Locke: Two-year contract
Locke, who has played for the Broncos since signing to practice squad in December of 2019, surged into a starting role in 2023 for the first time in his career. After starting the season on injured reserve, Locke appeared in 12 of Denver's final 13 games and started eight contests as he notched 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
K Wil Lutz: Two-year contract
Lutz connected on 30-of-34 field-goal attempts in his first season in Denver and missed just two field-goal attempts inside of 50 yards in 29 attempts.
His 88.2 percent success rate on field-goal attempts ranks third in Broncos history for single season field-goal percentage among players with at least 25 makes. Lutz also tied for the second-most field-goal makes in a single season in franchise history.
FB Michael Burton: One-year contract
A nine-year veteran, Burton joined the Broncos in 2023 and appeared in all 17 of Denver's games. He started three contests and also served as a key special teams contributor, playing nearly 300 special teams snaps.
TE Adam Trautman: Two-year contract
Trautman, whom the team acquired via a trade during the 2023 NFL Draft, started 12 contests and appeared in all 17 games during his first season in Denver. He caught 22 passes for 204 yards and recorded three touchdowns, including a sliding effort for a score against Cleveland.