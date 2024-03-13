Recapping Broncos' re-signings as 2024 free agency begins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2024 NFL league year began at 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday, and the Broncos retained several of their impending unrestricted free agents ahead of the official start of free agency.

Locke, who has played for the Broncos since signing to practice squad in December of 2019, surged into a starting role in 2023 for the first time in his career. After starting the season on injured reserve, Locke appeared in 12 of Denver's final 13 games and started eight contests as he notched 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.