Broncos re-sign S P.J. Locke to two-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have retained one of their key impending free agents.

Denver re-signed safety P.J. Locke to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Locke, who has played for the Broncos since signing to practice squad in December of 2019, surged into a starting role in 2023 for the first time in his career. After starting the season on injured reserve, Locke appeared in 12 of Denver's final 13 games and started eight contests as he notched 53 tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

The Texas product's top moment in the 2023 season came as he intercepted Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Week 7 to seal a win for the Broncos that kick-started a five-game win streak. Locke also recorded forced fumbles in wins over the Browns and Chargers.

Locke played nearly 70 percent of the defensive snaps in the games in which he was active, which was a significant increase in playing time after serving primarily as a special teams contributor from 2020-22. Locke played at least 75 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps during his first three seasons with the team.