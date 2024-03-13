Broncos re-sign FB Michael Burton to 1-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have retained a key contributor.

Denver re-signed fullback Michael Burton to a one-year contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

A nine-year veteran, Burton joined the Broncos in 2023 and appeared in all 17 of Denver's games. He started three contests and also served as a key special teams contributor, playing nearly 300 special teams snaps.

Burton played 18 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps and 63 percent of the team's special teams snaps.

Perhaps his most memorable play of 2023 came in the Broncos' Week 17 win over the Chargers, as he picked up a blitz and then raced downfield to provide an additional block on Lil'Jordan Humphrey's 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown.