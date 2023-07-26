Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

RB Javonte Williams returns to action for training camp, avoids Physically Unable to Perform list

Jul 26, 2023 at 03:54 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230726_Javonte

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just nine months after suffering a serious knee injury, running back Javonte Williams practiced Wednesday during Denver's training camp acclimation practice.

As the Broncos hoped, Williams was not placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list and is eligible to practice as training camp begins. Head Coach Sean Payton said that the third-year running back will be a member of a group that will mix in full practice sessions with limited days and off-days.

"He would fall into that first group of a planned schedule, as he's recovered from a major surgery," Payton said Wednesday. "We're pleased, obviously, with his progress. We felt really good about it and the spring, and he put the work in."

Denver plans to establish a physical ground game and will look to Williams, an All-Rookie selection in 2021, to do exactly that. Williams rushed for 904 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Broncos and led the team in rushing before his injury last season. He will pair with free agent acquisition Samaje Perine in Denver's backfield.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton said that Williams' work ethic has been evident, even in his first two seasons at the NFL level. That dedication and appreciation for the game has been constant behind the scenes.

"Watching Javonte go down when he went down last year, it hurt me because that's a guy who loves this game," Sutton said. "You can watch the way he goes out there and plays, but far beyond that, the way that the guy shows up for practices, the way he goes into meetings, the way he carries himself."

Sutton added that Williams' return to action has been encouraging to him and a great sign for the offense.

"It's amazing to be able to watch him go through the process the way he did and to be in the space he is right now," Sutton said. "I'm looking forward to watching him go through the rest of camp, go through preseason, going through the rest of the season and getting back to the Javonte that we know he is."

Payton also addressed the status of the Broncos' highest-drafted player in this year's rookie class, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. The team expects Mims to return to full participation within the next week after recovering from a hamstring injury.

"He'll be full [participation] probably in about four days, five days, maybe a week," Payton said. "It's not the same hamstring — it's something from a workout more recently."

Related Content

news

'All we can control is moving forward now': Broncos players, coaches embrace hard work as training camp kicks off

Broncos players "want to be seen in a different way," according to Head Coach Sean Payton.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons lead talented secondary into training camp

The Broncos' secondary may be the team's deepest position group, and it also features some of the team's top talent.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Re-signing ILB Alex Singleton, adding Frank Clark defines Broncos' linebacking corps

The Broncos made splashes in their linebacking corps through both free agency and the draft during the 2023 offseason.

news

Broncos place OLB Baron Browning and WR Kendall Hinton on Physically Unable to Perform list, WR KJ Hamler and NT Mike Purcell on Non-Football Injury list

Players on PUP and NFI count against the 90-man roster limit and are eligible to be activated from the list and return to practice at any time

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Zach Allen looks to take next step, bolster Denver's defensive line

Denver may also count on 2022 draft picks Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen to play larger roles this season.

news

What to know before you go to 2023 Denver Broncos Training Camp powered by Ford: Special theme days, attendance info and much more

Before hitting the road for one of the Broncos' open practices, be sure to read this information you'll need about attending.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Denver's offensive line looks to establish new identity

While the Broncos tweaked the makeup of certain position groups across their roster, the team's offensive line underwent an overhaul.

news

Broncos announce training camp ticket return procedure

In an effort to accommodate as many fans as possible, fans who are unable to attend practice are encouraged to return tickets through a hassle-free process via their Ticketmaster account up to 30 minutes before the start of each practice.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Why Greg Dulcich may be key to Broncos' offense

The Broncos' 2022 third-round pick missed extended time during his rookie season, but he flashed when he was on the field.

news

Broncos to provide two opportunities for fans to see new alternate helmet at 2023 Training Camp powered by Ford

The Broncos' alternate helmet is on its way, and fans will soon have the chance to see the new helmets in person.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Tim Patrick's return, Marvin Mims Jr.'s debut among compelling storylines in Broncos' wide receiver room

Patrick's return and Mims' arrival could be big additions to Denver's wide receiving corps.

Advertising