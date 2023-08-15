RB Javonte Williams expected to play vs. 49ers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Javonte Williams should soon see his first game action since a season-ending injury, Head Coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday.

Williams is expected to make his return in Saturday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"He's doing well," Payton said. "We'll have a plan. I plan on playing him."

Payton said the team will determine how many snaps Williams will play later in the week.

"We'll be smart," Payton said. "But I do see him getting to play some."

Williams participated in pregame warmups ahead of Denver's game against the Cardinals, but he did not see any game action.

The Broncos' running back suffered his season-ending injury in a Week 4 game against the Raiders last season. After rehabbing the injury, he participated in portions of the Broncos' offseason program and avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp.

"I can't wait," said Williams at the start of training camp of returning to the field. "I'm ready."