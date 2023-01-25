Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII win

Jan 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

It's officially the silver anniversary of the Broncos' first world championship, as Wednesday marks 25 years since Super Bowl XXXII.

To celebrate that occasion, we previously spoke with several of the key players and put together our four-part "A Super Season" series reliving the season and playoff run:

Part I: How the 1997 Broncos were fueled by a gut-wrenching playoff loss to the Jaguars

Part II: Broncos kept faith in Super Bowl potential despite wild-card status

Part III: How the Broncos earned a Super Bowl XXXII berth via The Revenge Tour

Part IV: Broncos cap memorable year with Super Bowl XXXII win over Packers

In addition, John Elway recreated the most memorable play of the game — "The Helicopter," as fans know it — at Empower Field at Mile High:

And soon, fans will be able to get another detailed look at this memorable season through a one-hour documentary special produced by the Broncos' broadcast team. On Saturday, Jan. 28, 9NEWS will broadcast "Super Bowl XXXII: The Revenge Tour" at 6 p.m. MT, and it will be available later on the Broncos' YouTube channel and here on DenverBroncos.com at 7 p.m.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. unveiled a new mock draft on Wednesday, and he's got the Broncos leaning toward defense with an edge rusher in Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey.

"Because it's a little too late in Round 1 to find a surefire offensive line starter, I like what Foskey would bring to the Broncos," Kiper wrote. "He had 22 sacks and five forced fumbles over the past two seasons, and at 265 pounds, he could play in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme at the next level."

