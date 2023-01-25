Mile High Morning: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII win

And soon, fans will be able to get another detailed look at this memorable season through a one-hour documentary special produced by the Broncos' broadcast team. On Saturday, Jan. 28, 9NEWS will broadcast "Super Bowl XXXII: The Revenge Tour" at 6 p.m. MT, and it will be available later on the Broncos' YouTube channel and here on DenverBroncos.com at 7 p.m.