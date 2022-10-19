A Super Season | Part I: How the 1997 Broncos were fueled by a gut-wrenching playoff loss to the Jaguars

Denver began the season with a 19-3 home win over the Chiefs, riding a strong defensive performance to a win. Elvis Grbac, the Chiefs' quarterback, completed 14-of-25 passes for 115 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and three sacks — and Kansas City did not score until the third quarter. Denver's offense didn't score a touchdown until the final frame, but Davis posted 101 yards on the ground and Smith posted his first career 100-yard game.

"Rod Smith, we actually knew, was going to be a great player for us, just because of how he played in '95 and '96," Shanahan said. "You could see by the way he practiced and the way he played in the games he played in, in both the '95 and '96 seasons, that we had a complete football player. What I mean by that is, he took as much pride in the running game as he did in the passing game, and [that] kind of set the tone for our football team throughout the year. So not only were we good in the passing game, but Rod set the stage for everybody blocking for the run, and one of the reasons why we had so much success in the running game was him and [Ed] McCaffrey worked as wide receivers in tandem, kind of setting the tone for our team."

The Broncos began to rattle off wins, beating the Seahawks, Rams and Bengals by double digits and averaging more than 35 points per game to improve to 4-0. Denver wasn't just scoring on offense; Gordon posted a pick-six and a punt return touchdown, and Alfred Williams returned a fumble 51 yards for a score against Cincinnati. Davis set a single-game franchise rushing record in the win over Cincinnati, as he ran for 215 yards in the 38-20 win. Davis would later be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month as he rushed for 605 yards, four touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry in the Broncos' 4-0 September run.

The Broncos earned a 29-21 win over the Falcons to close the month after jumping out to a 23-0 lead and then ran away from the Patriots on "Monday Night Football." The previous season, Shannon Sharpe pretended to call the president and asked for the National Guard in a 34-8 win over New England. The 34-13 win in Week 6 over the undefeated Patriots wasn't more much competitive — despite being the latest in the season two undefeated teams had met on "Monday Night Football" — and the Broncos improved to 6-0.

The Broncos were good, and they knew it.

"Going 13-3, we got on a nice streak the previous year as well, so we were used to [winning]," Atwater said. "We went into games like, 'Yeah, we're going to put it on [them].' We wouldn't talk very much in the media, like, 'Yeah, man, we're going to kill these dudes, we're going to destroy them,' or whatever. We'd be very respectful of the other team, but we knew inside our building. The talk amongst ourselves was, 'Man, we're about to run it up on them.' We were just super confident because, again, the coaches we had, they were great coaches and we believed in what they were doing. And we put in the time to understand fully what our responsibilities were, and we just went out and played hard for one another. But yeah, getting off to that start, we kind of felt like that's what we should do.