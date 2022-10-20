Denver Broncos | News

A Super Season | Part II: Broncos kept faith in Super Bowl potential despite wild-card status
We’re spending the week at DenverBroncos.com reliving the season-long run to Super Bowl XXXII.
By Aric DiLalla Oct 20, 2022
Photographs By David Gonzales

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the Broncos' first world-championship season, we're spending the week at DenverBroncos.com reliving the season-long run to Super Bowl XXXII.

Through interviews with Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and Ring of Famers Mike Shanahan and Rod Smith, we've recreated one of the most memorable seasons in Broncos history.

Over the course of this four-part series, we'll remember the triumphs — and the challenges — of a long-awaited title.

For Part I of the series, click here.

PART II: KEEPING THE FAITH

No one ever suggested the Broncos' journey to a championship would be easy.

And easy, it was not.

After a 9-1 start to the season, Denver headed to Kansas City with a two-game lead in the division — and the AFC — and prepared to face off against the 7-3 Chiefs.

The Broncos began the season with a 19-3 victory in which Denver rode a stifling defensive performance to a win — and the rematch initially appeared to be headed down the same path. Denver jumped out to a 13-0 lead on the heels of two Jason Elam field goals and a short touchdown pass from John Elway to Shannon Sharpe, and the Chiefs managed just two first downs through their first three drives.

Kansas City, though, settled in. The Chiefs responded to the Broncos' 13-0 lead with a 77-yard kickoff return that set up a short Marcus Allen touchdown, and the Kansas City defense then sacked Elway twice on the ensuing drive to force a Denver three-and-out. A strong punt return pushed Kansas City into Denver territory to start the Chiefs' next drive, and Rich Gannon would find Danan Hughes with just over a minute to play in the first half to give the Chiefs a 14-13 halftime lead.

The teams traded possessions to begin the second half, but the Chiefs got to Elway again in the third quarter and strip-sacked the future Hall of Famer. Kansas City pushed its lead to 21-13 midway through the third quarter, and the Broncos appeared to be on the ropes. Elway and the Broncos, though, would make a late surge. Denver scored field goals on its next two possessions, and the team's defense held strong. The Chiefs were held without a score on four consecutive possessions, and Elway and the Broncos regained possession late in the game trailing just 21-19. Elway targeted Willie Green on three consecutive plays to push the Broncos to the Kansas City 16-yard line, and while Denver could not score a touchdown, Elam hit a 34-yard field goal to push the Broncos into the lead with one minute to play.

Despite having no timeouts, the Chiefs pushed the ball down the field, and Gannon found Andre Rison for a 10-yard gain to the Denver 37-yard line. With no time remaining, Pete Stoyanovich buried a 54-yarder for the win.

Decades later — even after the Broncos won a world championship later in the year — Mike Shanahan still looks back at that final sequence with disappointment.

"They threw a 10-yard out with five seconds left to give themselves a chance and make a 54-yard field goal, and at that time I was really disappointed with myself in particular, not having the correct defense to keep them from going out of bounds," Shahanan said in a recent interview. "Because if we keep them in bounds, they don't even have a chance to attempt that field goal. So I think you always go back and look at yourself, and say, 'OK, what could we have done differently to win those games?'"

The Broncos still held the division lead following the loss, but Steve Atwater recalls the pain that came with the defeat.

"It being a division game, and the Chiefs, us having such a deep rivalry with them, that hurt," Atwater said. "We went into these games thinking we were going to run it up on people. But obviously, it's just been like this over the years — division games are just tough. They're going to be a battle, there's no telling, it's kind of a toss of a coin who's going to win those games."

From the archive: The best photos from the Broncos' 1997 regular season

Ahead of their run to Super Bowl XXXII, the Broncos had a memorable 1997 regular season. Look back through the season with these photos from the Broncos' photo archive and the Associated Press.

Denver Broncos in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
1 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Neil Smith rushes the quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
2 / 95

Denver: Neil Smith rushes the quarterback against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Terrell Davis rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
3 / 95

Denver: Terrell Davis rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Tyrone Braxton makes a 4th quarter interception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
4 / 95

Denver: Tyrone Braxton makes a 4th quarter interception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: The team celebrates after Jason Elam makes a 53 yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.
5 / 95

Denver: The team celebrates after Jason Elam makes a 53 yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 31, 1997.

David Gonzales
Seattle: Ray Crockett has eye black painted on by Doug West prior to action against the Seattle Seahawks at Kingdome in Seattle, WA on September 7, 1997.
6 / 95

Seattle: Ray Crockett has eye black painted on by Doug West prior to action against the Seattle Seahawks at Kingdome in Seattle, WA on September 7, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Seattle: John Elway talks with Mike Shanahan along the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at Kingdome in Seattle, WA on September 7, 1997.
7 / 95

Seattle: John Elway talks with Mike Shanahan along the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at Kingdome in Seattle, WA on September 7, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: John Elway tips his hat to the crowd after a victory against the Rams against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.
8 / 95

Denver: John Elway tips his hat to the crowd after a victory against the Rams against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Rod Smith makes an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch in a game against the Rams against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.
9 / 95

Denver: Rod Smith makes an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch in a game against the Rams against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Rod Smith and Willie Green celebrate a touchdown catch against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.
10 / 95

Denver: Rod Smith and Willie Green celebrate a touchdown catch against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Fans cheer for the Broncos. An overview of Mile High Stadium against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.
11 / 95

Denver: Fans cheer for the Broncos. An overview of Mile High Stadium against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.

Rich Clarkson
Denver Broncos in action against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.
12 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Alfred Williams dives to tackle Lawrence Phillips against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.
13 / 95

Denver: Alfred Williams dives to tackle Lawrence Phillips against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver Broncos in action against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.
14 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.

Denver Broncos
Denver: Ed McCaffrey gets tackled after making a touchdown catch against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.
15 / 95

Denver: Ed McCaffrey gets tackled after making a touchdown catch against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 14, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Terrell Davis celebrates after receiving the game ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.
16 / 95

Denver: Terrell Davis celebrates after receiving the game ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Maa Tanuvasa celebrates a great play against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.
17 / 95

Denver: Maa Tanuvasa celebrates a great play against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.
18 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.
19 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Ed McCaffrey looks to the end zone en route to a touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.
20 / 95

Denver: Ed McCaffrey looks to the end zone en route to a touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Neil Smith knocks the ball loose as he sacks Cincinnati's Jeff Blake against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.
21 / 95

Denver: Neil Smith knocks the ball loose as he sacks Cincinnati's Jeff Blake against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver Broncos post game prayer after playing the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.
22 / 95

Denver Broncos post game prayer after playing the Cincinnati Bengals at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 21, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Alex Gibbs and John Elway review game photos in action against the Atlanta Falcons at GA Dome in Atlanta, GA on September 28, 1997.
23 / 95

Denver Broncos Alex Gibbs and John Elway review game photos in action against the Atlanta Falcons at GA Dome in Atlanta, GA on September 28, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Atlanta: Terrell Davis gives the Mile High salute after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at GA Dome in Atlanta, GA on September 28, 1997.
24 / 95

Atlanta: Terrell Davis gives the Mile High salute after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at GA Dome in Atlanta, GA on September 28, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Atlanta: Mike Shanahan gives the post game address against the Atlanta Falcons at GA Dome in Atlanta, GA on September 28, 1997.
25 / 95

Atlanta: Mike Shanahan gives the post game address against the Atlanta Falcons at GA Dome in Atlanta, GA on September 28, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Darrien Gordon runs the ball into the endzone against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.
26 / 95

Denver: Darrien Gordon runs the ball into the endzone against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Rod Smith makes a spectacular catch and straight arms his opponent against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.
27 / 95

Denver: Rod Smith makes a spectacular catch and straight arms his opponent against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Detron Smith celebrates after making a tackle on special teams against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.
28 / 95

Denver: Detron Smith celebrates after making a tackle on special teams against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: John Elway salutes Terrell Davis after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.
29 / 95

Denver: John Elway salutes Terrell Davis after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.

Ryan McKee
Denver: The Broncos team huddles in the locker room after the game against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.
30 / 95

Denver: The Broncos team huddles in the locker room after the game against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Terrell Davis rushes for yardage against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.
31 / 95

Denver: Terrell Davis rushes for yardage against the New England Patriots at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on October 6, 1997.

David Gonzales
Oakland: Alfred Williams sacks Jeff George against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA on October 19, 1997.
32 / 95

Oakland: Alfred Williams sacks Jeff George against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA on October 19, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Oakland: John Elway leaps forward attempting to reach the first down marker against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA on October 19, 1997.
33 / 95

Oakland: John Elway leaps forward attempting to reach the first down marker against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA on October 19, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: John Elway walks through the snow during the blizzard on his way to the team bus against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
34 / 95

Denver: John Elway walks through the snow during the blizzard on his way to the team bus against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
35 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Buffalo: Anthony Lynn and teammates study the playbook on the bus trip against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
36 / 95

Buffalo: Anthony Lynn and teammates study the playbook on the bus trip against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Buffalo: Brian Habib waits outside the visitor's locker room against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
37 / 95

Buffalo: Brian Habib waits outside the visitor's locker room against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
38 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
39 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
40 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Buffalo: Jason Elam kicks the game winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
41 / 95

Buffalo: Jason Elam kicks the game winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Buffalo: Tim McKyer sits in the locker room listening to music against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.
42 / 95

Buffalo: Tim McKyer sits in the locker room listening to music against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY on October 26, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Vaughn Hebron avoids the Seahawk rush defense against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.
43 / 95

Denver: Vaughn Hebron avoids the Seahawk rush defense against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Rod Smith celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.
44 / 95

Denver: Rod Smith celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Mark Schlereth pass blocks for his quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.
45 / 95

Denver: Mark Schlereth pass blocks for his quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Shannon Sharpe makes a reception, a few of his 174 yards receiving on the night against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.
46 / 95

Denver: Shannon Sharpe makes a reception, a few of his 174 yards receiving on the night against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: The scoreboard reads that John Elway just surpassed Fran Tarkenton for second place all time in passing yards against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.
47 / 95

Denver: The scoreboard reads that John Elway just surpassed Fran Tarkenton for second place all time in passing yards against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.

Ryan McKee
Denver: John Elway has a few words with Warren Moon after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.
48 / 95

Denver: John Elway has a few words with Warren Moon after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: John Elway shows off the game ball in the locker room against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.
49 / 95

Denver: John Elway shows off the game ball in the locker room against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 2, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Steve Atwater (27) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
50 / 95

Denver Broncos Steve Atwater (27) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, at Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)
51 / 95

Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis (30) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 9, 1997, at Mile High Stadium in Denver. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Kansas City: Neil Smith holds a teammate's baby at his restaurant in Kansas City during the Broncos' road trip before facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO in November.
52 / 95

Kansas City: Neil Smith holds a teammate's baby at his restaurant in Kansas City during the Broncos' road trip before facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO in November.

Eric Lars Bakke
Kansas City: Brian Habib (75) and Bill Romanowski (53) make some final adjustments to their uniforms and pads before their game with the Chiefs against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
53 / 95

Kansas City: Brian Habib (75) and Bill Romanowski (53) make some final adjustments to their uniforms and pads before their game with the Chiefs against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Kansas City: An overview of Arrowhead Stadium at Kansas City against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
54 / 95

Kansas City: An overview of Arrowhead Stadium at Kansas City against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Kansas City: Rod Smith makes a tipped one-handed catch and gets up to gain additional yardage. against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
55 / 95

Kansas City: Rod Smith makes a tipped one-handed catch and gets up to gain additional yardage. against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Kansas City: John Elway leaves the stadium through a crowd of fans against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
56 / 95

Kansas City: John Elway leaves the stadium through a crowd of fans against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Kansas City: Center Tom Nalen snaps the ball to John Elway and prepares to drop back into pass protection against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
57 / 95

Kansas City: Center Tom Nalen snaps the ball to John Elway and prepares to drop back into pass protection against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Kansas City: Shannon Sharpe torments the crowd with his own version of Andre Rison's spiderman after making a touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
58 / 95

Kansas City: Shannon Sharpe torments the crowd with his own version of Andre Rison's spiderman after making a touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

David Gonzales
Kansas City: John Mobley makes a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
59 / 95

Kansas City: John Mobley makes a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

David Gonzales
Kansas City: Alfred Williams and Mike Lodish go airborne to try to block the Chiefs game winning field goal attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
60 / 95

Kansas City: Alfred Williams and Mike Lodish go airborne to try to block the Chiefs game winning field goal attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

David Gonzales
Kansas City: Gary Zimmerman watches the action from the sidelines in the cold Kansas City weather against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.
61 / 95

Kansas City: Gary Zimmerman watches the action from the sidelines in the cold Kansas City weather against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver Broncos Harold Hasselbach congratulates Steve Water on a defensive play in action against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
62 / 95

Denver Broncos Harold Hasselbach congratulates Steve Water on a defensive play in action against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

Ryan McKee
Denver: A fan does his impersonation of a Broncos receiver and maks a reception in the parking lot outside of the stadium against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
63 / 95

Denver: A fan does his impersonation of a Broncos receiver and maks a reception in the parking lot outside of the stadium against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Terrell Davis looks up into the stands during a fourth quarter lull against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium November 24, 1997.
64 / 95

Terrell Davis looks up into the stands during a fourth quarter lull against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium November 24, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos in action against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
65 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Tim McKyer, Ray Crockett, and Neil Smith salute the fans after a victory against the Raiders against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
66 / 95

Denver: Tim McKyer, Ray Crockett, and Neil Smith salute the fans after a victory against the Raiders against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: John Mobley celebrates a great play on defense against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
67 / 95

Denver: John Mobley celebrates a great play on defense against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: General Manager John Beake presents MVP Larry Walker with a #33 Broncos jersey against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
68 / 95

Denver: General Manager John Beake presents MVP Larry Walker with a #33 Broncos jersey against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Darrien Gordon returns a punt against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
69 / 95

Denver: Darrien Gordon returns a punt against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver Broncos in action against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
70 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

Rich Clarkson
Denver: Harald Hasselbach pursues quarterback Jeff George during a defensive play against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.
71 / 95

Denver: Harald Hasselbach pursues quarterback Jeff George during a defensive play against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 24, 1997.

Ryan McKee
San Diego: John Elway drops back to pass against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
72 / 95

San Diego: John Elway drops back to pass against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

David Gonzales
San Diego: Tim McKyer catches his breath on the sidelines against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
73 / 95

San Diego: Tim McKyer catches his breath on the sidelines against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Diego: John Elway and Mike Shanahan discuss strategy in the locker room after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
74 / 95

San Diego: John Elway and Mike Shanahan discuss strategy in the locker room after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Diego: Shannon Sharpe talks with the receivers coaches in the press box against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
75 / 95

San Diego: Shannon Sharpe talks with the receivers coaches in the press box against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Diego: Coach Mike Shanahan reviews the game with his players against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
76 / 95

San Diego: Coach Mike Shanahan reviews the game with his players against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Diego: Rod Smith makes a leaping reception over the defender for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
77 / 95

San Diego: Rod Smith makes a leaping reception over the defender for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Diego: Alfred Williams congratulates Steve Atwater after he scored a touchdown on an interception return against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
78 / 95

San Diego: Alfred Williams congratulates Steve Atwater after he scored a touchdown on an interception return against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Diego: Ed McCaffrey spikes the ball in the end zone after making a touchdown reception against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
79 / 95

San Diego: Ed McCaffrey spikes the ball in the end zone after making a touchdown reception against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver Broncos in action against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
80 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

David Gonzales
San Diego: Steve Atwater jogs into the endzone with a smile after returning an interception for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
81 / 95

San Diego: Steve Atwater jogs into the endzone with a smile after returning an interception for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway paces the sideline as the Pittsburgh Steelers drive for another touchdown in the fourth quarter of their game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1997. The Steelers beat Denver 35-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
82 / 95

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway paces the sideline as the Pittsburgh Steelers drive for another touchdown in the fourth quarter of their game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1997. The Steelers beat Denver 35-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KEITH SRAKOCIC
San Francisco: Trevor Pryce celebrates after a great defensive tackle against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.
83 / 95

San Francisco: Trevor Pryce celebrates after a great defensive tackle against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.

David Gonzales
San Francisco: Shannon Sharpe talks with Mike Lodish during a pause in the action against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.
84 / 95

San Francisco: Shannon Sharpe talks with Mike Lodish during a pause in the action against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Francisco: Defensive coordinator Greg Robinson discusses strategy with Allen Aldridge looking over his shoulder against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.
85 / 95

San Francisco: Defensive coordinator Greg Robinson discusses strategy with Allen Aldridge looking over his shoulder against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Francisco: Vaughn Hebron salutes the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.
86 / 95

San Francisco: Vaughn Hebron salutes the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Francisco: John Elway watches in dismay as Kevin Greene takes a fourth quarter fumble 40 yards for a 49er touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.
87 / 95

San Francisco: John Elway watches in dismay as Kevin Greene takes a fourth quarter fumble 40 yards for a 49er touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, CA on December 15, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: John Elway trots out during introductions in what some speculate may be his last regular season home game. (retirement rumors) against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
88 / 95

Denver: John Elway trots out during introductions in what some speculate may be his last regular season home game. (retirement rumors) against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: First round draft pick Trevor Pryce pursues the ball on defense against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
89 / 95

Denver: First round draft pick Trevor Pryce pursues the ball on defense against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

Ryan McKee
Denver: Derek Loville jumps on the back of Dedrick Dodge after Dodge made a tackle on special teams and strutted off the field against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
90 / 95

Denver: Derek Loville jumps on the back of Dedrick Dodge after Dodge made a tackle on special teams and strutted off the field against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Trevor Pryce does a dance after making a tackle during the last regular season home game of the year against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
91 / 95

Denver: Trevor Pryce does a dance after making a tackle during the last regular season home game of the year against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: John Elway shouts the snap count during the last regular season home game of the year against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
92 / 95

Denver: John Elway shouts the snap count during the last regular season home game of the year against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

David Gonzales
Denver: Ed McCaffrey catches a touchdown pass in the last regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
93 / 95

Denver: Ed McCaffrey catches a touchdown pass in the last regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos in action against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
94 / 95

Denver Broncos in action against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver: Tony Jones readies to block an oncoming Charger defender against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
95 / 95

Denver: Tony Jones readies to block an oncoming Charger defender against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

David Gonzales
At that point in the season, Atwater and his teammates still believed in their ability to win the AFC West — and likely to secure home-field advantage.

"They beat us by two, but our mentality wasn't broken," Atwater said. "We didn't go into the locker room, 'Ah, man, the season's over.' We said, 'Man, they got us. We're going to go get ready, rest up and be ready for next week.'"

The Chiefs, though, would not lose again in the regular season. Their win over the Broncos was the first of six consecutive victories that pushed them to a 13-3 record. After a pair of losses to the Steelers and 49ers, the Broncos were condemned to a 12-4 record and a wild-card berth.

Still, inside the Broncos' locker room, there was no panic. Shanahan stressed to his players that they still had an opportunity to win a championship — and the players did not lose faith.

"Mike stressed that," Atwater said. "I remember 'Romo' [Bill Romanowski] [later] saying that he and Mike were talking, and he said, 'Mike, we've got to do this the long way.' And Mike was like, 'Yeah, we are.' We definitely had conversations about [being a wild-card team], but still, I don't think our confidence ever swayed. I don't think at any point in the season we didn't think that we were good enough to win. Obviously we hadn't won one yet, so we didn't really know what that felt like, but we had the confidence. We had the confidence, we had the coaches, we had the players. It's like, we've got everything. It's like somebody put the silver platter in front of you, and you just [think], 'I can't help but be successful with this.' And that's the way we were, man. We felt like we had it all. And I think that was a big part of it — us having the confidence that we could do it. We weren't questioning, 'Man, who's our quarterback, what's he going to do, can we stop this team? Our coaches, are they going to have a game plan that works for us?' We didn't worry about any of that. We put our heads down, went to work and we played hard for each other and we ended up doing it."

Wide receiver Rod Smith bought into that mindset, as well. One extra game? That was fine by him.

"We didn't care," Smith said. "We really didn't care what we had to do or who we had to go through. We were prepared for that. We had prepared for that the entire season. While we were playing, we were prepared for going through whatever obstacles. We knew obstacles were going to come, but remember, we just lost probably the biggest game in franchise history [against the Jaguars in 1996] in two ways, one for us and the biggest victory for them, being an expansion team and all that. So we knew how that felt and we didn't want that feeling."

The Broncos were determined not to let history repeat itself, but they faced a tough challenge. If they were going to capture their first world championship, they would need to go on the road and beat the Chiefs in a rematch.

A more immediate challenge stood in their way, though. As the playoff picture became clear in the late stages of the 1997 season, the Broncos' opponent was almost poetic.

The Jaguars were headed back to Denver — and the Revenge Tour was set to begin.

Check back on Friday for the next installment in our four-part series remembering the Broncos' run to a Super Bowl XXXII title. To read Part I of our series, click here.

