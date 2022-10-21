A Super Season | Part III: How the Broncos earned a Super Bowl XXXII berth via The Revenge Tour

The Broncos' road was only just beginning. In the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Denver headed back to Kansas City for a rematch of the 24-22 loss that ultimately cost the Broncos a division title.

The Chiefs were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Broncos faced sub-freezing temperatures as they headed to Kansas City. The Broncos' faced a stiff test, which came in large part due to the setting. Since the Chiefs' stadium opened in 1972, the Broncos had won just once at Arrowhead in December. With similarly cold conditions for a Jan. 4 matchup between the Chiefs' top-ranked defense and the Broncos' top-ranked offense, Denver's players knew they were in for a tight battle.

"It was a slugfest," Smith said. "We went against them so many times, they went against us. It wasn't going to be no trick-'em, it wasn't going to be nothing surprising; it was going to be smash-mouth football for 60 minutes. We said, 'Fine. We've got a strong chance.'"

The game was indeed a grind. The Broncos and Chiefs combined for six first-half punts, a missed field goal and a pair of strip-sacks. Denver held a 7-0 lead at the break behind a Davis run, but the Chiefs pushed their way back in front in the third quarter. Denver, though, would not leave Kansas City with another loss. A 43-yard pass to Ed McCaffrey pushed the Broncos to the Kansas City goal line, and Terrell Davis punched the ball in from the 1-yard line on third-and-goal.

Late in the fourth, with the Broncos clinging to a 14-10 lead, the Chiefs pushed the ball down to the Denver 20-yard line. On fourth-and-2, Elvis Grbac dropped back and looked to Lake Dawson in the back left corner of the end zone. Atwater was in close pursuit, but the ball never made it to Dawson. Darrien Gordon — the same player whose arrival in the spring told Atwater of the Broncos' commitment to win a championship — knocked the ball up in the air, and the pass fell incomplete.

"I thought I was going to get a chance for an interception," Atwater said. "… I was right there to get it, but Darrien put his hands underneath it and he tipped it up ... and I turned around because the receiver was behind me and I thought he had a chance to get it, but it hit the ground and I was like, 'Ah, man.' That was a great feeling, because Kansas City is a tough place to play, tough crowd, tough fans, so we were on a mission.

"We were on a mission, man. We were able to pull it out."

Elway threw the ball just 19 times for 170 yards in the game — a far cry from the numbers he was called upon to put up earlier in his career — but the Broncos were victorious. To Elway, that was what mattered.

"John was all about winning," Shanahan said. "That's all he cared about, was winning the Super Bowl. Not just getting there — but winning it and finding a way to do it. And John knew more than anybody how good that defense was, and he was all in. In fact, I actually remember the stats to that game. I said, 'Hey, John, we're probably not even going to throw the ball 20 times,' because they're a team that sacks everybody, the turnovers do a great job, they're the number one-ranked defense and fewest points given up, all those types of things. And he was all in. I believe he was 10-for-19 in that game, but we only [gave up] one sack, we did a great job not turning the football over, so it was really a credit to him and his mindset of how he played the game [was] one of the reasons why we won the way we did."

That mindset, according to Shanahan, is different than the one you might expect from a franchise quarterback.