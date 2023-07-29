'It's got to be part of our DNA': Samaje Perine, Javonte Williams encouraged by Head Coach Sean Payton's commitment to run game 

Perine said Payton's usage of running backs in his system and the potential for more reps were the deciding factors in his decision to come to Denver.

He carved out a valuable complementary role with the Bengals in 2022, reaching career-highs with six total touchdowns and 38 receptions for 287 yards. Perine saw an opportunity to continue to flourish by working with Payton and partnering in the backfield with Williams.

"It's just the history of Sean Payton's offense and seeing how they use multiple backs," Perine said. "I'm never going to complain about my time in Cincinnati, but I feel like it was good for me to get a change of scenery and hopefully get a [few] more reps on offense."

Williams has been cleared for contact after his diligent work in rehab helped him accelerate his recovery timeline. He is also thrilled with his fit in Payton's system and said that he's taken notes on his head coach's work with top running backs such as Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

"I probably watched every game from Alvin Kamara's rookie year up to now," Williams said after Thursday's training camp acclimation practice.

While the high-impact roles have appealed to the running backs themselves, Payton also sees establishing the run and involving the running backs as methods to unlock the best performances out of the entire offense.

"I think it's got to be part of our DNA," Payton said. "We felt that way in New Orleans as well. The two greatest allies for good quarterback play are the running game and good defense. I think it's a tough position to play if you're not running the ball well, and then obviously it becomes tougher if you're not stuffing it."

Perine agreed with the assessment and gave his outlook on what the Broncos' backfield can do this year.