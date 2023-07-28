'I'm really glad with my choice': DE Zach Allen making comfortable transition to Broncos' defensive line

Allen is also grateful for the chance to join forces with his some of his new teammates after years of playing against them, from former NFC West rivals in quarterback Russell Wilson and tackle Mike McGlinchey on offense to outside linebacker Frank Clark and defensive tackle D.J. Jones in the defensive front seven.

Allen said the conversations he's had with the veteran Clark, who has started 13 postseason games, have encouraged him most about the addition.

"Frank's awesome, just in the few days getting to know him," Allen said. "He's just all about football, which is all you can ask for. He has so many great ideas, and I'm excited to work with him."

In the defensive line group, Allen has built an immediate rapport with Jones and praised Jones' combination of size and agility.

"I've been a big fan of him since San Fran[cisco], just watching his tape," Allen said. "The fact that we get to work together, I'm really excited. For being so big, he's just such a good athlete, just a perfect combination. We've had success working off each other and it's only Day 3, so I'm excited to see how it goes when we can wear pads and go live."

Relocating from the Phoenix area to Denver has come with its challenges, but Allen expressed plenty of excitement about his new team and eagerness toward putting on football pads and improving his game during training camp.