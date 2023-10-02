'I don't think we blinked once': Broncos' defense seals comeback win with two takeaways, fourth-down stop in seven-minute span

But that wouldn't be the only fourth-quarter highlight for the Broncos' defense, which surrendered touchdown drives on four of the Bears' first six possessions. A fourth-and-1 red-zone stop gave Denver the ball for its go-ahead drive, before safety Kareem Jackson — a vocal presence on the sidelines in the first half — secured the game-ending interception to seal Denver's 31-28 win.

After earning his first win leading the Broncos, Head Coach Sean Payton pointed to the defense as having the pivotal play of the game.

"Those are big plays," Payton said. "Obviously I think, look, the strip fumble arguably [was] the biggest play of the game. When you score on defense you're going to win a lot of games. That ended up being the case today."

With both the Bears and Broncos looking to win their first game of 2023 at sunny Soldier Field, an improved defensive performance was a priority for Denver coming off a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

The first half didn't live up to that standard, as Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed his first 16 passes and threw for three touchdowns against a Broncos defense that was without safety Justin Simmons, defensive tackle Mike Purcell and inside linebacker Josey Jewell. Heading into halftime, the Bears held a surprising 21-7 advantage, which they stretched to 28-7 in the third quarter.

"I don't think we blinked once," Cooper said. "Like even with how the game was going and even with everything, everybody kept their composure. Everybody stuck together, kept fighting — and that's what a team does. As long as we have that going into every single week, every single Sunday, we have a very good chance to win."

The Broncos' defense forced a three-and-out on the next Bears drive, while quarterback Russell Wilson led the offense on consecutive touchdown drives to cut Denver's deficit to one score. Cooper and Bonitto responded by making the biggest play of the Broncos' season on Fields, Cooper's former college teammate at Ohio State.

"That was a hell of a play," Cooper said of Bonitto's forced fumble. "Like he said, he just read it really well. When he got that sack, I didn't know if he had hit the ball or it was a [pass breakup] or something. I saw his arm go like, 'Go!' and I took off as fast as I could."

Chicago appeared to regain its first-half momentum on its ensuing drive, stringing together an 11-play drive that drained most of the clock and advanced the Bears into range for a go-ahead field goal.