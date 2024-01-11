Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Nearly four decades later, the legacy of 'The Drive' still shines

Jan 11, 2024 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

In the final minutes of the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 11, 1987, the Broncos were about as far away as possible from a Super Bowl ticket as a team could be in a one-possession game.

Ninety-eight yards and the fearsome Cleveland Browns defense separated Denver from closing a 20-13 deficit, with 5:32 of game time to construct one last-gasp drive.

The Broncos didn't waver from the challenge, and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway and the Denver offense turned the adversity into one of the most iconic moments of Elway's career and Denver sports lore.

Elway started what would become known as The Drive with a quick 5-yard pass off play action to Sammy Winder to get out of the shadow of the end zone, and two plays later Winder converted a third-and-2 opportunity to record the Broncos' opening first down of the drive. From there, the Broncos started to pick up traction. A 12-yard keeper by Elway picked up another first down, and a 22-yard pass to Steve Sewell and 12-yarder to Steve Watson advanced Denver into Cleveland territory as the two-minute warning sounded.

Needing a touchdown and extra point to tie, the Broncos had little margin for error even with the drive's initial momentum, and the sequence hit a snag in the ensuing plays. The Browns followed up Elway's first incompletion of the drive with an 8-yard sack, bringing up a difficult third-and-18 opportunity. But the Broncos' offense delivered again, converting on a 20-yard connection from Elway to Vance Jackson.

A couple plays later, Elway fired a 14-yard pass to Sewell to move the Broncos into the red zone at the Cleveland 14. The Browns defense tightened up to force Denver's third third-down opportunity of the drive, and the Broncos faced third-and-1 from the Cleveland 5 with 39 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Broncos' offense capped off its incredible drive in thrilling fashion. Elway dropped back in the pocket, then confidently fired a dart to Mark Jackson in the end zone for the touchdown. Moments later, kicker Rich Karlis nailed the extra point to tie the game and send the clash to overtime.

With momentum firmly in their favor, Elway's Broncos finished off the Browns on the first drive of overtime. Denver used a nine-play, 60-yard drive to move into field-goal range, and Karlis connected on another clutch kick to give the Broncos a 23-20 victory and secure Denver's spot in Super Bowl XXI.

The resilience and poise of the Denver offense hasn't been forgotten by Broncos Country in the decades since, and The Drive still ranks as one of the franchise's treasured memories nearly four decades later.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award for his charitable impact

Surtain received the Week 14 NFLPA Community MVP award for his investments into education in the Denver community.
news

Mile High Morning: FB Michael Burton selected to PFF's 2023 All-Pro team

Burton made a difference in the run game for the Broncos in his first season in Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: With slew of contested catches, WR Courtland Sutton has made 'a huge difference' for 2023 Broncos

The sixth-year player is tied for the third-most touchdown receptions in the NFL, and he's made several acrobatic catches that rank among the most improbable in recent years.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos focused on doing 'everything we can' to win Week 18 matchup with Raiders

Tight end Adam Trautman and safety P.J. Locke also talked about the strong camaraderie that has bonded the 2023 Broncos.
news

Mile High Morning: Five single-season statistical milestones to watch for in the Broncos' Week 18 finale

These five Broncos players could finish off their standout seasons in historic fashion.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' vision for RB Jaleel McLaughlin 'continues to grow'

McLaughlin is finishing off a strong rookie season by showcasing his versatility and explosiveness.
news

Mile High Morning: OLB Jonathon Cooper's breakout year continues with sack against the Chargers

Cooper's 8.5 sacks are the most by a Bronco since 2018 and put him in striking distance of a double-digit sack total.
news

Mile High Morning: Breaking down three key stats ahead of Denver's home finale against the Chargers

From highlighting offensive playmakers to defensive standouts, these are important stats for the Broncos' Week 17 matchup.
news

Mile High Morning: S Justin Simmons brightens Denver family's Christmas with generous tip

Waffle House server Samantha Ramirez told the story of Simmons' kindness in a Denver Post feature.
news

Mile High Morning: Stats that make the Pro Bowl cases for nine Broncos standouts

Before fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games closes on Monday, here are just a few Denver players deserving of selections.
news

Mile High Morning: Denver offensive linemen share favorite Christmas gifts ahead of Christmas Eve matchup

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Lloyd Cushenberry III each selected a sports-based gift as their favorite present from their childhoods.
