Mile High Morning: Broncos' 'really good rookie class' flashes potential in first season in Denver

The Best of the Rest

The rest of the Broncos' rookies didn't play as often on game days but showed promise in their first seasons on the pro level. Paton highlighted cornerback Riley Moss as "one of our best special teams players, if not the best" and said he believes Moss has the potential to start at cornerback. Moss, the second of the Broncos' 2023 third-round selections, overcame injuries during training camp to appear in 14 of Denver's 17 games and become a regular special teams contributor.